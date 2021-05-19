The Answer Trap: Who is Frank Paul? Meet the quiz expert and Only Connect champion!











Who is Frank Paul on The Answer Trap? Get to know the ‘Trapper’, quiz expert and all-around genius who appears on a new Channel 4 game show.

The Answer Trap is a brand new show to Channel 4 on May 10th, 2021. Airing every weekday at 3 pm, the quiz show is hosted by Anita Rani and features quiz experts Frank Paul and Bobby Seagull. With cash up for grabs, the aim of the game is to put the correct answers into the relevant categories, all while avoiding the dreaded Answer Traps!

The Answer Trap: Meet Frank Paul

Frank Paul sits alongside his fellow ‘Trapper’, Bobby Seagull, on The Answer Trap.

He’s a quiz expert and Only Connect series 13 champion. Frank won as part of a group ‘Escapologists’, alongside friends Tom Rowell and Lydia Mizon.

There is little information available on Frank’s personal life when it comes to things like his age and birthday. However, we can estimate that he’s 37 years old in 2021, given a bio on MutualArt.com.

The quiz expert is on Twitter for fans that want to follow him – @FrankMPaul.

Frank Paul is a quiz expert

Speaking to Channel 4, Frank Paul said that he got into quizzing after spending many years going to pub quizzes with his wife.

As per The Daily Mail, Frank said that he’s been going to a pub quiz at The Mill pub in Cambridge since 1993 and running it since 1997.

He released a book, The Cryptic Pub Quiz by Frank Paul, in 2018.

The Answer Trap: Frank is also an artist

Frank is an artist as well as a quizzer. Speaking to Channel 4 he said that he likes to do “quite intricate and surreal drawings and sometimes combine with my quizzes“.

Frank is the son of British painter Lucian Freud, so it’s no wonder that he has talent as an artist. He creates masterpieces with a basic biro pen and according to Mutual Art, Frank’s “record price for his work at auction is $425 USD for Moonlight Tragedy, sold at Rachel Davis Fine Arts in 2015“.

In 2021, The Times wrote that Frank “was a shy young artist, determined to make his own way” and described his work as “surreal, odd and disquieting“.

Adding some details on his childhood, Frank said: I was obsessed with Home Alone as a child and I think kind of my love of traps kind of stems from that.”

