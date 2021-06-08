The Bachelorette 2021 location explored: Where was season 17 filmed?











The Bachelorette 2021 location has viewers asking a whole lot of questions on Twitter. “Why is it so dusty?”, “Is it the same location as season 16?” and “Why aren’t the producers considering how much the cast is going to sweat given the hot climates of the chosen location?“.

The Bachelorette kicked off on Monday, June 7th on ABC with Katie Thurston and 30 potential boyfriends all ready to find love! Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are the co-hosts of season 17 which airs on ABC at 8 PM ET.

Screenshot: The Bachelorette s17 – ABC

The Bachelorette 2021 location explored

The Bachelorette 2021 location is New Mexico, USA.

The ABC show is filmed at The Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo.

Season 17 was meant to be filmed in Canada, giving viewers a Winter Wonderland vibe, but it looks as though Covid-19 measures threw a spanner in the works as quite the opposite location was chosen.

Is The Bachelorette being filmed in the same location as season 16?

Yes, The Bachelorette 2021 was filmed in the same location as season 16 was.

For the past three consecutive years, The Bachelorette has been filmed at the same resort – The Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo.

Twitter users were right when they asked: “Is it me or does Katie’s location look just like where they filmed Tayshia’s season? Lol #TheBachelorette“.

What are viewers Tweeting about The Bachelorette 2021 location?

Lots of people who tuned into the Bachelorette premiere on June 7th had something to say about the show’s lcoation.

Given the fact that the cast looked to be uncomfortable in the New Mexico heat, many people took to their keyboards. Viewers clearly felt for Katie and the 30 guys vying for her attention as they sweated it out on screen: “Love that #TheBachelorette keeps being hosted in such hot locations and the guys just have to suffer and sweat through it“.

One person wrote: “Maybe not the best idea to keep filming seasons of #TheBachelorette in the desert“.

Another said: “Why do the producers NEVER!!! take into account the climate of dates/filming locations????? I’ve had enough.“

One viewer also Tweeted: “Why are they filming in the desert :((( didn’t they learn ANYTHING from la Quinta???“.

the bachelor/bachelorette producers never fail to choose locations where everyone is uncontrollably sweating for whatever reason #TheBachelorette — Kylee McGuigan (@kyleemcguigan) June 8, 2021

