How to watch The Bachelorette season 17 episode 3: What to expect from week 3!











Hit ABC show The Bachelorette is back for a brand new season in 2021. Hold onto your hats ladies and gents, because Katie Thurston is about to experience a whirlwind romance before deciding which man is the one for her!

Thirty potential partners arrived at this year’s New Mexico location during the series premiere on June 7th. Now, things are well and truly underway as Katie hands out roses, goes on dates and the men cause drama.

The Bachelorette season 17 episode 3 air date

The Bachelorette season 17 episode 3 airs on Monday, June 21st at 8 PM ET.

The ABC show airs weekly on Mondays, however, if fans miss an episode of The Bachelorette they can catch up via ABC’s website.

Seasons of the show usually run for 13 episodes, so we could expect to see the grand finale air around August 30th.

The Bachelorette season 17: How to watch the ABC show

The Bachelorette fans can watch every episode of the show for free via the ABC network. Using a regular TV set up or streaming online via the ABC website, those located in the USA will have access to the site.

For those wishing to watch the show from outside of the USA, a VPN tool can be used to stream from the ABC website.

Alternatively, Fubo TV and Hulu will provide viewers with access to the show, plus, both streaming services are offering free 7-day trials.

What to expect from week 3

While episodes 1 and 2 of The Bachelorette have been eventful, to say the least, the drama doesn’t look to be showing any sign of slowing down.

Katie let the men know during episode 2 that she wouldn’t be standing for anyone being on the show for the wrong reasons and even sent Cody Menk home because she was unsure of his intentions.

Karl Smith looks to be at the epicentre of the drama during week 3. The rivalry is clearly amped up a notch as the men state that they’re not there for a “bromance” and someone’s even dubbed “manipulative”.

Katie is in tears during the episode preview as she has to try and work out who is there for true love and who is there for fame.

