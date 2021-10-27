The Bachelorette star Jamie Skaar's net worth explored











The Bachelorette is back in 2021 with a brand new season. Michelle Young has her pick of a selection of men who all want to be there at the final rose ceremony. The new series launched on October 19th, 2021.

Schoolteacher Michelle has her work cut out on the ABC series as she susses out Will, Alec, Casey and co. The show has only been running for a week but the men have already got into yelling matches and snide comments have been made among the group. So, let’s find out more about one of the contestants, here’s Jamie Skaar’s net worth explored…

The Bachelorette: Meet Jamie

Jamie Skaar is a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18. He’s 32 years old and works as a biotech CEO.

Jamie has travelled the world but hails from San Diego, California.

As per his ABC bio, Jamie is clearly someone who has a zest for life and once travelled to Ecuador just to try their chocolate. He’s looking for a woman who’s always ready to try out the newest local restaurant for dinner and wants an independent and driven partner.

Jamie Skaar’s net worth explored

As per his ABC bio, Jamie is a CEO. Looking at his LinkedIn profile, he’s the founder of SanctuAire.

SanctuAir’s slogan is “Pure air for people that care.” It’s said to be the “Next Generation Air Purification.”

He’s been running the business since 2020 and as well as that, Jamie is the founder and CEO of Sol Solutions Today and has been since 2015. Sol Solutions Today “is to be the leader in Building Biology to teach homeowners how their home impacts their health, well-being, and recovery.“

Jamie has been running his own business since 2015, and while an exact estimate on his net worth is currently unconfirmed, we can assume that he’s running successful companies as he started a secondary business in 2020.

Most online sources state that Jamie is a millionaire, however, this hasn’t been confirmed by Jamie himself. One online outlet writes that his net worth could be anywhere between $1m and $5m.

Meet Jamie Skaar on Instagram

Bachelorette star Jamie has over 2.4k followers on Instagram and regularly takes to the social media platform.

He can be found under the handle @jamieskaar24 and often shares posts about his development and life as a company CEO.

October 2021, saw Jamie take to the ‘gram, he wrote: “Wrapped up one of the biggest presentations of my professional career. One step of many, but a big one in the journey. A few lessons I’ll be taking away from the experience…“

