The Blended Bunch: Meet TLC star Spencer Shemwell - dad to 11 kids!











Spencer Shemwell is one of the main cast members of new TLC show The Blended Bunch. The show focuses on Spencer and his wife, Erica, and their blended family of 11 children!

Providing viewers with a glimpse into the world of the ‘modern-style Brady Bunch’, The Blended Bunch highlights the highs and lows of Spencer and Erica’s new life as a family of 13.

Screenshot: The Blended Bunch TLC – YouTube

Meet Spencer Shemwell

Spencer Shemwell is 32 years old and works in construction remodelling houses for a living.

He is a father of four to Brayden, Harper, Avery and Bexley. Spencer is also step-father to Erica’s seven children, Emma, Landon, Caleb, Amelia, Lily, Tanner and Sophie.

The blended family resides in Utah after Spencer moved from Virginia to be with his now-wife, Erica.

By the looks of the series preview, Spencer and Erica have their hands full with their 11 kids. Dinner times, days out and talks about the ‘birds and the bees’ all feature in the TLC show.

The Blended Bunch: Who was Aimee Shemwell?

Magic for Humans Spain | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Blended Bunch: Spencer and Erica

Both Spencer and Erica’s former partners passed away three years prior to filming the TLC show.

Erica’s late husband died from brain cancer. At the same time Spencer and Erica found themselves widowed and single parents of multiple children.

The couple met on a social media group for widows and widowers. Spencer said meeting Erica was “love at first sight” and relocated his family to be near to her in Utah.

During the show, the couple bickers over who kissed who first however, Erica seemed pretty certain that it was her who made the first move. She said after their first kiss she knew they’d get married.

Was Spencer in a car accident?

In 2017, Spencer was in a car accident with his previous wife, Aimee Shemwell.

Aimee sadly passed away. The couple met at 18 years old, dated for two years and within a year they had their first son, Brayden.

The father of four, and step-father of seven, explains during The Blended Bunch of the difficulty he had in telling his children of their mother’s passing. He said: “Being single with four kids, it was hard and I thought that there was no way that I could ever love anyone like Aimee.”

Read More: Are Mark and Digger from Moonshiners a couple?

Screenshot: The Blended Bunch TLC – YouTube

WATCH THE BLENDED BUNCH ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK