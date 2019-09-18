The Challenge: Who is Esther Falana? How is she famous?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

MTV’s The Challenge is back in 2019 with season 34 kicking off from August 28th.

It’s the reality TV competition where it’s every man for himself, described as “a competition spiced with heightened drama, doubt and deception”.

With a million-dollar prize up for grabs, Esther Falana is one of the contestants ready to quite literally take on The Challenge.

You may recognise her from a famous YouTube channel. So who is Esther Falana? Let’s take a look at the The Challenge 2019 contestant.

Who is Esther Falana?

Esther is a member of Team UK and is described on MTV’s website as an “outspoken newbie” who “isn’t afraid to tell it like it is and be herself.”

Esther can be recognised from the popular unscripted YouTube channel – where she’s used to being outspoken – BKCHAT LDN.

The channel has 205,000 subscribers and as well as Esther, features Biskit, Ayo, Chioma, Gogo, Ariete, Wale, Azryah, Lucas and more.

As well as appearing on the successful online talk show, Esther is the CEO of EsBeauties Hair which stocks hair extensions and wigs. They also provide makeup sessions which include a full face of makeup with false lashes for £60.

SEE ALSO: Five things you didn’t know about Georgia Harrison – The Challenge 33 prospect!

How old is Esther?

Esther is 28 years old in 2019. She celebrates her birthday on August 17th and was born in 1991. The BKCHAT LDN star is a Virgo.

The talk show star is not afraid to hold her tongue on The Challenge and can even be seen taking her arguments online.

It looks as though Esther has been publicly rowing with fellow Challenge contestant Theo Campbell on Twitter in September 2019 in relation to the Georgia Harrison ‘blackface scandal’. However, it seems that their spat has come now come to an end.

SEE ALSO: Everything you need to know about The Challenge season 33’s Kyle Christie

The Challenge: Is Esther on Instagram?

Yes! Esther is on Instagram as @esther_falana. She has over 35,000 followers and almost 14,000 on Twitter.

She describes herself on Twitter as a “mother, MUA and hard worker” and has a six-year-old daughter named Destiny.

Esther spoke of her struggle in raising a baby at the age of 21 during season 3 episode 9 of BKCHAT LDN.

SEE ALSO: Who is Theo Campbell? The Challenge 33 star known for causing a fight on UK reality TV

WATCH THE CHALLENGE WAR OF THE WORLDS EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9 PM ON MTV.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE

https://www.realitytitbit.com/whats-on/five-things-you-didnt-know-about-georgia-harrison-the-challenge-33-prospect-02-05-2019