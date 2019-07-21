The Chase Celebrity Special: Who is contestant Janette Manrara?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Chase has us all gripped at the best of times. And now ITV brings us a celebrity edition of the show!

The Celebrities go up against the Chaser and answer as many general knowledge questions as they can. And what’s at stake? A thousand-pound donation to the celebrity’s chosen charity.

The 2019 Celebrity Special has seen Matt Allright, Stacey Solomon, Louise Minchin and Keith Allen take part in the show as well as Angellica Bell, Oritse Williams, Leslie Ash and Ian Lavender among many others.

Janette Manrara is one of the four contestants taking part in The Chase Celebrity Special episode 12! So who is Janette? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who is Janette Manrara?

The Chase Celebrity Special contestant Janette Manrara is an American professional dancer and choreographer.

Janette comes from Miami, Florida and started dancing at just 12 years old. She began to study dance formally at 19 and is probably most recognised for appearing on US TV show ‘So You Think You Can Dance?’ in 2009. She was also a dancer on TV series Glee.

She’s trained in ballroom, ballet, pointe, jazz and hip-hop and also studied finance at Florida International University. Janette has around 250,000 followers on Instagram (@jmanrara).

Janette Manrara on Strictly Come Dancing

Professional dancer Janette moved on from US TV dance shows to the most famous one in the UK – Strictly Come Dancing.

Dubbed the ‘pocket rocket of Strictly’ Janette joined the show in 2013. She’s been partnered with everyone from Pete Andre to Eastenders’ Jake Wood.

In 2018 she was partnered with Dr Ranj Singh and the pair made it to week seven of the competition.

Who is Janette Manrara married to?

Janette married fellow professional dancer Aljaž Skorjanec in 2017.

Aljaž is Slovenian and was born in Ptuj on February 19th 1990.

He started dancing when he was five years old and was partnered with dancer Valerija Rahle Mbanwi for eight years previous from 2000-2008. According to the BBC, Aljaž is a nineteen-time Slovenian champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten Dance.

He’s on Instagram (@aljazskorjanec) with around 340,000 followers.

WATCH THE CHASE CELEBRITY SPECIAL ON SUNDAYS AT 7 PM ON ITV.