Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Chase is an ITV game show that has the nation on the edge of its seat every weeknight. The show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, airs Monday to Friday at 5 pm.

Each episode members of the public who think they’ve got some brains about them go up against one of The Chasers in a bid win a cash prize. January 2020 saw viewers backing one contestant in particular named Frances.

So, let’s take a look at the “Su-Bo” of The Chase. What was so special about her?

The Chase: Who is Frances?

Frances, an Essex gal, born and bred, faced up to The Sinnerman during an episode of The Chase on January 23rd 2020.

The contestant works as a medical secretary at the hospital in Cambridge. Talking of her leisure time, Frances said she enjoys beading and making jewellery and admitted that at the weekend likes to be anti-social.

When asked what she’d do with any winnings from The Chase, Frances said: “Maybe knock down the conservatory that we’ve got and make it a proper room.”

SEE ALSO: What is the minus offer on The Chase? Viewers fume at player’s decision!

Frances was a real character

Frances was so charming during the episode, she managed to get through a round by giving Bradley a half-answer!

Bradley asked: “Which actress has played teachers called Jean and Minerva in film?”

Frances replied: “Smith.”

The Chase presenter moved forward: “Yeah, I’ll accept that. Dame Maggie Smith.”

Frances wasn’t on The Chase to mess around and opted to play for the high option of £50,000.

The Sinnerman said: “Well, I’m applauding that, you’ve been telling people to go high all along and you’ve been true to your word.”

It was a question about Indonesian food that got Frances booted off the show.

She guessed that ‘Gado-Gado’ was a soup when in actual fact it is a salad dish.

Twitter stans for Frances

From the looks of Twitter on weekday evenings, The Chase is taken very seriously.

The episode that saw Frances lose out on her chance of winning big saw tonnes of viewers Tweeting their opinions. And many of them had huge respect for the contestant.

One wrote: “Hang your heads in shame all of you who doubted Frances”

Others said: “Cmon Subo” and “SuBo went out on a salad question. Now, lettuce pray for the two guys in the final.”

NEW LEWK: What happened to Anne Hegerty’s hair style? The Chaser’s new look is ditched

Make way for Frances and her MASSIVE balls 😂 #thechase pic.twitter.com/xq9xcloQyl — Leelo🐝 (@MadMancMama) January 23, 2020

WATCH THE CHASE WEEKDAYS AT 5 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK