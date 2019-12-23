Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Chase is rolling out more than just its usual episodes in 2019. Celebrity Specials and an extra-special Christmas episode are set to air before the year is up.

December 23rd 2019 saw a fresh batch of celebrities take on the challenge of The Chase on ITV.

Appearing on the show to bag some money for their chosen charity were Anton Du Beke, Alistair McGowan, Sarah-Jane Crawford and Adrian Edmondson.

So, who is Sarah Jane Crawford? The Chase Celebrity Special contestant gained some attention from fans during her appearance on the show!

The Chase: Sarah Jane Crawford

The Chase Celebrity Special episode 8 saw radio DJ Sarah Jane Crawford on the show.

Sarah Jane first appeared on TV when she was a contestant on Shipwrecked series 3.

She then went into presenting in 2007 for The Hits music video channel. Sarah Jane has predominantly presented music TV and awards ceremonies in her career so far. In 2014 alongside Mel B, she presented the MOBO awards.

Sarah Jane is also a radio DJ, landing her first radio gig in 2009. She now presents on The Hits Radio.

What did viewers make of Sarah Jane?

Appearing on The Chase Celebrity Special, Sarah Jane received a fair deal of compliments from viewers on Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote: “I’m just fixated by Sarah Jane Crawford legs to be honest.”

Another said: “Just love that Sarah-Jane…”

However, some viewers were less into the vegan radio host’s looks and more disappointed in her quizzing ability: “Just knew that Sarah-Jane would be as much use as a chocolate teapot in this round.”

Is Sarah Jane taken?

In regards to Sarah Jane’s love life, she’s currently in a relationship in 2019.

She previously dated boxer Joe Joyce in 2018 but there looks to be a new man on the scene from scanning Sarah Jane’s Instagram!

Follow Sarah Jane on Instagram (@sarahjanecrawford) where she has over 120,000 followers.

BRAIN POWER: Beat The Chasers: Meet the cast of Britain’s toughest new quiz show!

WATCH THE CHASE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL ON WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25TH AT 6 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK