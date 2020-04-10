Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far his most enjoyable job yet.

The latest instalment of The Circle has arrived in the form of a French spin-off, which landed on global streaming platform Netflix on Thursday, April 9th.

The reality TV series originates from the UK and first launched in 2018 on TV network Channel 4. However, when Netflix saw the success of the show in the TV ratings the global streaming giants demanded a piece of the action.

Netflix now owns the rights to three spin-off versions; The Circle France, The Circle USA and The Circle Brazil. Both the Amerian and Brazilian versions have already aired on Netflix (you can watch them now), as the world waits on France to provide them with entertainment during a global-scale pandemic and self-isolation.

And all eyes are already firmly placed on one cast member, model Lou Baudry.

Who is The Circle France star Lou?

Lou Baudry is a 22-year-old model originally from Marseille. The brunette stunner models for DMG PARIS, Hourra and SC Models – although we couldn’t actually find her profile on any of the official websites!

According to her model profile, Lou’s boy measurements are:

5´5”

Bust: 33″

Waist: 25″

Hips: 33″

Dress size: 6 UK

Meet Lou Baudry on Instagram

Yes!

You can follow Lou on Instagram under @loubaudryoff, where she starts her The Circle journey with 4,750 followers. The 22-year-old even has an Instagram account for her pet dog under @pumbapetitroi.

This post was captioned “my little baby boy”.

CAST: The Circle France’s Cedric is a 9 times champion kickboxer

There is no evidence of any partners – presents or past – on Insta, while some of Lou’s best photos capture the brunette beauty frolicking on the beach.

See for yourself…

SPOILERS: How does Lou do? Who wins The Circle France?

Lou played the game as herself on the game show but only last until episode 2 before she was blocked.

The eventual winner is 28-year-old Romain Ben from Paris, who also played the game as himself.