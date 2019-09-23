Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

A brand new series of The Circle launches on Tuesday, September 24th, with eight initial contestants packed inside the special Channel 4 apartment.

Forty-three-year-old mother of three, Katie, is heading into the game as a major Catfish.

She will front as her son, Jay, using his social media pictures and pretending to be a mid-20s builder in hope to make friends and go on to claim the £100,000 prize money.

Can Katie follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Alex Hobern (playing as Kate) or will she get caught in her own web of lies?

Who is Katie Roe?

Katie is a 43-year-old salon owner from Hampshire. She owns the Sun Love Fleet tanning and beauty salon in Fleet and has been in charge of the business for 14 years.

She and Jay’s father split up in 2015 before Katie went on to marry again. You can follow her on Instagram under @katieroecarr.

Who is son Jay?

Jay is Katie’s eldest son out of three, aged 25. You can follow him on Instagram under @jaydotroe although his account is private.

Mum Katie appeared on Channel 4 reality TV series Date My Mum in 2015, with Jay leading the charge to help his mum find someone special having signed her up to the series via mylovelyparent.com.

The Roe family is also made up of Harry, 19, and nine-year-old Rocky, with a 2016 Guardian article describing their family as “Jay the serious-minded straight man, Harry the joker and Rocky the little kid everyone adores”.

Speaking of Jay’s personality, Katie said:

Jay is 25, I decided to be him because he’s much more popular than me. I know him so well I know I can pull it off. He thinks it’s cool.

What is The Circle game plan for Katie?

Katie decided that she didn’t want to play as herself because she expected other contestants to write her off as an “old bird”.

Instead, the 43-year-old will play as son Jay, who will fit the stereotype of a “young, handsome and kind-looking guy”.

She’s also going to try and impose Jay as the alpha male of the group and kick-start plenty of ‘lad’ chats with the other male housemates.

Katie said:

My plan is to be the cool kid and to be funny. I’m putting my personality into Jay’s profile. So the lads are going to love me and obviously I’m a girl chatting to girls so I think I’ve got the upper hand of knowing what girls want to hear.

Opinion: Is it going to work?

It seems like a risky strategy and will prove a lot more difficult to pull off than Alex Hobern’s strategy when he claimed the crown in series 1.

The natrual age difference between Katie and her character Jay (18 years) could prove her downfall. The 43-year-old told Channel 4 that she intended on using a “young people’s slang book” to help blend into conversations. Already, that sounds like a terrible idea.

Alex was the same age as his character, Kate, and managed to mimic her perfectly as they’d been in a close relationship for several years. It’s not quite the same here.

Katie has also mentioned a desire to flirt with other women in the apartment, just as her son would. While this does sound hilarious for audiences, it may prove difficult for Katie to mingle into the flirtatious convos naturally.

