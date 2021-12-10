Meet Netflix’s cast of The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos











Netflix’s newest addition to its portfolio of reality shows is The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos. Let’s meet the cast on Instagram.

In recent times, the streaming platform has brought a series of musical reality programmes such as Justin Bieber: Our World and Everybody Loves Natti.

The exclusive reality series, The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos. follows Brazilian singers Zezé and Wanessa Camargo and the rest of the Camargo family.

Here’s everything you need to know about the main cast of the series.

Wanessa Camargo

Wanessa Camargo is the daughter of Zezé Di Camargo.

The 38-year-old Brazilian singer and songwriter signed with BMG and released her first studio album in 2000, followed by her second one in 2001. She dropped her eight studio album in 2016.

She has referred to Celine Dion, Shania Twain and Mariah Carey as some of her biggest inspirations in her career and Wanessa’s style comprises of country pop, pop music and dance pop.

As for her personal life, she is married to Espírito Santo and the two have welcomed two children together.

You can find Wanessa on Instagram under the handle @wanessa where she currently has 3.3 million followers.

Zezé Di Camargo

Zezé Di Camargo is one half of the famous duo Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano, which consists of Zezé and his brother Welson David de Camargo.

Their first single “É o Amor” became a huge hit and was one of the most played songs when it was released in 1991.

Since then, many of their singles reached similar successes and they became one of the best-selling sertanejo bands in Brazilian history.

Between 1991 and 2000, they sold 16 million copies of their albums.

You can find Zezé on Instagram under the handle @zezedicamargo or from the link below.

Graciele Lacerda

Also featuring in the series is Zezé’s current partner Graciele Lacerda who is a 41-year-old journalist, Instagram personality and model.

You can find her under the handle @gracielelacerdaoficial where she regularly shares pictures with the Brazilian singer.

Zilú Godoy

Zilu Godoy, who is Zezé’s ex-wife, is also featuring in the reality series.

Zilú and Zezé were married for 32 years, from 1982 until they separated in 2014.

In the series, she has talked about her former spouse’s music career and has also opened up about some hard moments in their life such as when Wanessa’s uncle Welington Camargo was kidnapped.

