Roku’s ‘The Fix’ narrator is a mega-famous actor and producer











The Roku Channel brings its streamers a brand new docuseries to get into in 2022 – The Fix. The series is based on Johann Hari‘s bestselling book Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs. The Fix reveals many truths about America’s current war on drugs and how things may not be as they seem.

Of course, a hard-hitting docu-series like this would need a legendary voiceover artist to narrate, so let’s find out more about who the recognisable voice behind The Fix is…

Roku: Who is the narrator of The Fix?

The Fix airing on The Roku Channel on January 21st is narrated by actor and producer Samuel L Jackson.

His recognisable voice has been used for all eight episodes of the docu-series.

The Fix is based on the 2015 book, Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs, which looks at both the history and the effects of drug criminalisation in the USA.

Who is Samuel L Jackson?

Samuel L Jackson is an American actor and producer who was born in Washington D.C in 1948.

He’s now 73 years old and has been married to his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, since 1980.

Samuel L Jackson is best known for appearing in many blockbuster movies including Django, Pulp Fiction, Die Hard, Unbreakable, Snakes on a Plane, The Hateful Eight, Captain Marvel and more.

He’s also produced movies such as The 51st State, Fury and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

What is Roku’s The Fix narrator working on in 2022?

Despite being 73 years old and having an extremely successful career in film to date, it looks like Samuel L Jackson is showing no sign of slowing down in 2022.

He has a net worth of $250m as per Celebrity Net Worth and it looks like he can expect for that to continue rising as a new TV mini-series featuring Samuel L Jackson is coming out in March 2022 called The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

As per IMDb, Samuel L Jackson is also voicing and producing on a TV short called Futha Mucka, continuing in his role as Nick Fury for new Marvel movies, and he’s voicing over a character for a new comedy animation coming out in 2022 – Blazing Samurai.

