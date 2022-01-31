Get to know the judges from Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver











He’s the man who got turkey twizzlers off the menu and the go-to chef for the ultimate easy Christmas dinner, Jamie Oliver is back on our TV screens – but not as viewers may have seen him before. Channel 4 brings its viewers a brand new cooking competition in 2022 featuring the chef – The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver.

If there’s one thing Jamie Oliver is great at it’s creating cookbooks. He’s been writing books on all things food since 1999 and he covers everything from how to get more vegetables into your diet to the best recipes he’s found in Italy. As well as Jamie, there are three judges appearing on The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver, so let’s find out more about who they are…

The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver: Jimi Famurewa

Award-winning British journalist and food critic Jimi Famurewa is first up on the list of judges on the Great Cookbook Challenge’s panel.

Jimi Famurewa grew up in London and has written for all kinds of publications in his journalistic career including “The Guardian, Empire, Wired, ShortList, Grazia and Time Out” as per Marjacq.

He’s married and his wife, Leighanne Famurewa, hails from Nottingham. Together they have two children.

Jimi has over 10k followers on IG (@jimfamished). He writes in his Instagram bio: “Chief Restaurant critic for The Evening Standard. Occasional hired gob on MasterChef UK“. Jimi is also on Twitter @Jimfam.

The Great Cookbook Challenge. Generics.Louise Moore – MD, Michael Joseph publishers, ..Jimi Famurewa – food critic..Jamie Oliver – chef..Georgina Hayden – cookbook author

Meet Georgina Hayden

Georgina Hayden is an award-winning recipe writer and author.

She has 100k followers on Instagram and can be found under the handle @georgiepuddingnpie.

Georgina writes in her bio that she’s a “Greek Cypriot mama“, “food writer” and “cook“.

She won Fortnum and Mason’s Cookery Writer Award in 2021 for her work in Waitrose Food Magazine.

Get to know judge Louise Moore

Deciding who gets to win a cookery book deal and who doesn’t is head judge on The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver – Louise Moore.

Louise is the Managing Director of Penguin Michael Joseph and as per her LinkedIn profile, she was educated at the University of Cambridge.

As per Louise’s Penguin bio, she started out at the company as a PA and went on to become Managing Director in 2006. She writes that she’s worked with many people on their books including Nadiya Hussein, Mrs Hinch, Stephen Fry and more.

