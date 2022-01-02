Meet The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 contestants on Instagram











Channel 4 is kicking off the new year with a brand new series of The Great Pottery Throw Down in 2022. The creative competition series first launched in 2015 and now, it’s onto its fifth season. Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller are this year’s judges, while Siobhán McSweeney and Ellie Taylor are on hosting.

Twelve contestants are about to whack on their aprons and take on the challenge of The Great Pottery Throw Down in the 2022 series of the Channel 4 show. Can they take the heat of the kiln? Let’s find out more about this year’s contestants…

Meet the The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 cast

The Great Pottery Throw Down cast members for 2022 are as follows:

Design graduate AJ Simpson, 21, from Aberdeen

Social care worker Anna McGurn, 57, from Northern Ireland

Sixty-three-year-old Bill Thomas, a museum learning assistant from Scarborough

Cellan, a 23-year-old 3D design and craft graduate from Brighton

Christine Cherry, a 57-year-old youth worker from Preston

Forty-three-year-old Jenny Cobb from North Lincolnshire

Pictured: The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 cast member Lucinda

Josh, a 27-year-old design and technology teacher from Berkshire

Lucinda Lovesey, a 58-year-old retired NHS therapist from Shropshire

Miles Johnson, 50, a denim designer from Worcestershire

Barry-based prop maker Nick Robatto, 43

Forty-four-year-old Tom Demeranville from Bath

Zahra Jabir, a 32-year-old doctor from Manchester

Pictured: Anna

Are The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 cast on Instagram?

Yes! Almost all of The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 cast members are on Instagram, let’s take a look at their profiles…

Follow self confessed “ceramics nerd” AJ Simpson @ajceramic.

Get to know “messy home potter” Anna McGurn @muddyfingersmcgurn.

Find porcelain lover Bill Thomas @bill.thomas.pottery.

See Cellan’s work @_cellan_.

Find Christine Cherry under the handle @christinecherry_.

Follow Jenny Cobb @jennifercobbceramics.

Get to know Great Pottery Throw Down’s Lucinda Lovesey @lucindalovesey.

See Miles Johnson’s creative work @milespottery.

Find South Wales based Nick Robatto @nickrobattoceramics.

See Tom Demeranville’s amazing ceramics on IG @tom_demeranville. He also has a website, too.

Get to know “cat parent” Zahra Jabir @zahrajabirceramics.

What happened to host Siobhán McSweeney’s leg?

During The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022, some viewers may have noticed that presenter Siobhán McSweeney is using crutches.

The actress and TV host broke her leg back in September 2021 while filming for a new TV series Holding.

Siobhán was filming for the show in her hometown of Cork when the accident occurred. She took to Instagram in September to share that although she’d broken her leg, hampers that she received almost made it worth it!

Pictured: Christine at wheel

