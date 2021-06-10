When is The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 5? MTV series air date and times











The long-awaited The Hills: New Beginnings finally dropped on MTV on May 12th 2021. Now, viewers are wondering when season 2 episode 5 will air. Here’s a look at the series’ air dates and times.

For any OG fans of The Hills – the one that aired between 2006 and 2010 – the news of the New Beginnings show would’ve been music to their ears. The idea of Audrina, Heidi, Spencer, Brody and the rest of the gang getting together for more episodes was a dream come true. So, why does there look to be a break between episodes in 2021?

When is The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 5 on?

Wednesday, June 16th

Some The Hills: New Beginnings viewers may have assumed that season 2 episode 5 would air on June 9th 2021. However, there’s no listing for the show on that day.

The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 4 aired on June 2nd and episode 5 is due to air on June 16th on MTV.

There’s no episode of The Hills airing for a week which may confuse fans. However, episode 5 will simply air two weeks after episode 4.

The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 air date

The Hills: New Beginnings usually airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET.

The show airs on MTV and USA viewers can catch up via MTV’s website if they miss any episodes.

Season 1 of the MTV show was made up of 12 episodes, so viewers can expect a similar amount from season 2. Season 2 will likely end around August 2021.

Who is in the season 2 cast?

The Hills wouldn’t be the show everyone knows and loves without its OG cast, so let’s take a look at who’s appearing in season 2.

Brody Jenner, Audrina Partridge, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Justin Brescia, Frankie Delgado, Brandon Thomas Lee, Kaitlynn Carter, Ashley Wahler and Jason Wahler are all main cast members for The Hills: New Beginnings season 2.

Jennifer Delgado and Caroline D’Amore appear in season 2 as supporting cast members while Brody Jenner’s girlfriend Amber Davis makes an appearance in the 2021 show.

Guest stars in season include Brody Jenner’s mother Linda Thompson and Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County star Kristin Cavallari.

