Get to know Netflix The Hungry and The Hairy’s Rain and Ro Hong Chul











Netflix is always coming through with exciting new series in 2021. From Twentysomethings: Austin to Selling Sunset and Tiger King, there's no end of entertainment when it comes to the streaming service. The Hungry and The Hairy dropped on Netflix on December 11th.

The Hungry and The Hairy features cast members Rain and Ro Hong Chul. So, let’s find out more about the series and who Rain and Ro Hong Chul are.

What is The Hungry and The Hairy?

The Hungry and The Hairy is a new Netflix show in December 2021 that sees two friends and famous faces, Rain and Ro Hong Chul, travel South Korea and try a tonne of delicious food.

The show has been given the name ‘The Hungry and The Hairy‘ as Rain is ‘The Hungry’ and Ro Hong Chul is ‘The Hairy’ – or he was until he cut his beard off.

The series is made up of 10 episodes and episode 1 kicks off on Jeju Island.

Rain and Ro Hong Chul are best friends and spend a lot of time together. Rain can be seen saying in episode 1: “My daughters will think you’re their real uncle.”

Meet The Hungry and The Hairy’s Rain

Rain, AKA Jung Ji-hoon, is a Korean entertainer. He was born on June 25th, 1982 making him 39 years old in 2021.

Rain is married to actress Kim Tae-hee and together they have two daughters.

Although Rain is the ‘hungry’ part of the show, he only eats one meal a day and then fasts for 24 hours. He said: “Say I eat until 10 pm today, then I fast until 10 pm tomorrow, have a protein drink, work out and go to bed so that my body can recover.“

Follow Rain on Instagram where he has 2.6m followers @rain_oppa.

Who is Ro Hong Chul?

Giving us the ‘hairy’ part of the show, Ro Hong Chul can be seen sporting a big beard at the beginning of the Netflix series, however, he loses it for a job during The Hungry and The Hairy.

Ro Hong Chul was born Noh Hong-chul on March 31st, 1979. He hails from Seoul, South Korea and may be recognised for appearing in the Gangnam Style music video as ‘The Elevator Guy’.

He has 337k subscribers on his YouTube channel and almost 340k followers on Instagram @rohongchul.

