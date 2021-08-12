Who are The Hype judges on HBO Max? Meet Marni Senofonte, Bephie Birkett and Offset











There’s nothing quite like a design compeition to sink your teeth into and HBO Max is bringing us the best of the best with a brand new series hosted by Speedy Morman called The Hype.

The Hype sees 10 contestants battle it out in the field of streetwear design in a bid to win the competition and the $150k cash prize. Judging the show are three greats in the game – Marni Senofonte, Bephie Birkett and Offset. So, let’s find out more about the show’s judges and the guest appearances that viewers can expect…

Screenshot: The Hype | Official Trailer | HBO Max

The Hype HBO judges: Marni Senofonte

Marni Senofonte has styled the likes of Kendall Jenner and Beyoncé in her time.

The Hype judge started out working as Norma Kamali’s assistant and worked her way to become Beyoncé’s head stylist.

She comes from Scranton, Pennsylvania but lives in New York and also spends time in Los Angeles. Follow Marni on Instagram @marnixmarni where she has 357k followers.

HBO Max: Meet The Hype cast on Instagram – Alan, Murph and co!

Who is Bephie Birkett?

Bephie Birkett is next up on The Hype’s judging panel.

Bephie, who’s real name is Beth Gibbs, is a creative director, the founder of Bephies Beauty Supply and a co-founder of streetwear store Union.

She and her husband, Chris Gibbs, run the LA-based store. The first Union store in New York opened in 1989.

Follow Bephie on Instagram @bephie where she has around 9k followers.

The Hype | Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 3664 The Hype | Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ooEsQFWjOKA/hqdefault.jpg 831085 831085 center 22403

The Hype HBO judges: Offset

Offset is best-known for being one third of rap group Migos.

He’s 29 years old and is both a Grammy nominated recording artist and a designer.

Offset launched his clothing brand, Laundered Works Corp, in 2020.

Follow the father-of-four on Instagram @offsetyrn where he has 19m followers.

The Hype viewers can expect to see Offset’s wife, Cardi B, on the HBO show, too, as well as more guest stars including A$AP Ferg, Wiz Khalifa, Dapper Dan, Bobby Hundreds, Aleali May, Dennis Todisco and more.

MTV Cribs: Who is TJ Lavin’s wife Roxanne? Meet the former model

WATCH THE HYPE ON HBO MAX FROM AUGUST 12TH.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK