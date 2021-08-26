Where is The June Motel from Netflix? Prices, Instagram and rooms











The June Motel was created by moteliers April Brown and Sarah Sklash. The two women are featured in a brand new Netflix series in 2021 called Motel Makeover which sees them renovate a new motel following the success of their first venture.

April and Sarah have got their work cut out with their latest venture in Canada. But, if their first motel project was anything to go by, their second will surely be a success. Let’s take a look at the June Motel’s location, how much it costs to stay there, what the rooms are like and its glorious accompanying Instagram page.

Where is The June Motel?

The original June Motel is located in Prince Edward County, Canada. The second motel, as featured on Netflix’s Motel Makeover, is located in Sauble Beach, Canada.

The June Motel’s address is: “12351 Loyalist Pkwy, Picton, ON K0K 2T0, Canada“.

The Sauble Beach location’s address is: “1 Sauble Falls Pky, Sauble Beach, ON N0H2G0“.

Created by April and Sarah in 2016, the Prince Edward County June Hotel overlooks Picton Bay. It’s described online as a “casual, low-rise motel is 4.5 km from Lake on the Mountain Provincial Park and 18 km from the beaches at Sandbanks Provincial Park.“

The Prince Edward County June Hotel has a rating of 4.5/5 on Trip Advisor and is rated ninth out of 40 B&Bs in Picton.

Motel Makeover: Meet April Brown and Sarah Sklash on Instagram!

How much does it cost to stay there?

As seen on Netflix’s Motel Makeover, April and Sarah have totally renovated old school motels and given them a new lease of life. Not only do the women have themselves two great-looking motels, but they can also charge a fair amount of money per night for guests.

To spend a three-night minimums stay at the Prince Edward County June Hotel in September 2021, it would cost a minimum of $1140.

For a higher-end package, such as The Romance Package, at the June Hotel, it would cost $1860 in September 2021.

The June Motel on Instagram

Of course, one of the best things about The June Motel is its ‘Instagram-ability.

Find The June Motel on Instagram @thejunemotel where they have 90k followers already.

During Motel Makeover season 1 episode 1, the hosts reveal that they’ve been sold out ever since they first renovated and opened the first June Hotel. To see what availability they have, visit The June Hotel website here.

