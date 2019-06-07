Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Fans of Love Island have been patiently waiting for the Summer 2 release of The Love Island Game, by Fusebox.

Fortunately, the wait is now over!

Here’s everything you need to know about the game, from how to play to new features and characters.

When is Summer 2 of The Love Island Game out?

Right now!

Summer 2 was officially uploaded to The Love Island Game on Friday, June 7th.

Originally, the game was rumoured to be released on Monday, although delays meant that many users were simply loading the Summer 1 content or the game was crashing.

Now, however, Summer 2 is good to go. Simply download The Love Island Game from the Google Play and Apple iTunes stores.

The home screen will display Summer 1, Christmas Special and Summer. It’s the last option you want for the new game content.

Not long to go now, Islanders! 😱 Days 1-3 of Love Island The Game Season 2 will be released this Friday – which Islander are you most excited to meet? 😜❤️🏝 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandTheGame pic.twitter.com/GQZNyCtzZ3 — Fusebox Games (@fuseboxgames) June 4, 2019

What’s new on the game?

There are a host of exciting new features on Summer 2, including the Baby Episode!

Importantly, the game will feature more men, giving users more choice when it comes to coupling up.

Michael Othen, Creative Director at Fusebox Games, told Reality Titbit:

There’s an entirely new cast of characters – I think we’ve got over 24 Islanders in total. We’ve added a new wardrobe feature, which was something that users were really keen to have. Now, when you buy an outfit, you’ll be able to wear it again at any point, which is exciting.

Perhaps the best news is the confirmation of an extended game-playing experience which will last an entire month!

Michael said:

We’ve got a fully customisable player, so you won’t have to choose from just four predetermined looks as before but you’ll be able to completely customise your characters face. We’ve got more content, so we have 90 episodes spread across 30 days.

Finally, Michael exclusively told Reality Titbit that season 2 will feature both Casa Amor episodes and the famous Baby Challenge!

He said:

I can confirm exclusively that there will be a Casa Amor interlude and there will be a babies challenges. It’s a big challenge to do Casa Amor because, of course, it really mixes up the villa and changes who’s with who. So it was a pretty big challenge for us to do, but I think the players will really love it.

Who are the Love Island Summer 2 characters?

To find out the identities of all 24 Islanders, you’ll have to play the game yourself.

However, the official Fusebox Twitter has been teasing Summer 2 contestants on their Twitter account.

There’s Ibrahim, Marisol, Hope, Rocco, Gary and many more!

DOWNLOAD THE LOVE ISLAND GAME NOW!