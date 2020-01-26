The Masked Singer UK: Octopus clues suggest actress is underneath the costume!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The New Year brings with it a brand new batch of reality TV shows and there’s certainly a lot on the schedule for 2020. The Masked Singer is just one new show to the UK in 2020, it’s had success in countries all over the world before now.

It’s entertaining, we’ll give it that. Albeit a bit odd given the concept of The Masked Singer. A celebrity panel consisting of Ken Jeong, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora has to guess which famous face is singing under a huge costume.

From the Duck to the Hedgehog, the show has had the panel as well as UK viewers eagerly trying to guess who is under the disguise.

Let’s take a look at some of the Masked Singer UK Octopus clues…

The Masked Singer UK: Octopus clues

Series 1 of The Masked Singer kicked off in the UK from Saturday, January 4th 2020.

The singing show airs each Saturday night at 7 pm for seven weeks on ITV.

The Octopus is one of 12 Masked Singers appearing on the UK version of the show. Episode 5 saw the Octopus sing Shirley Bassey song ‘Diamonds Are Forever’.

Who do viewers think is the Octopus?

Tonnes of names have been suggested when it comes to who the Octopus could be. Viewers have speculated everyone from Kylie Minogue to Katherine Jenkins.

One Twitter user wrote: “Octopus visiting dangerous places – Katherine Jenkins has been to places entertaining UK troops overseas.”

Some clues revealed about the Octopus include that they have a connection to the “Dales” and “the jungle”. A photo of Jason Donovan was shown in relation to the Octopus, too.

From this, viewers and the celebrity panel have suggested that the Octopus is an Emmerdale star who has appeared on I’m A Celebrity.

Gemma Atkinson is one former Emmerdale star that could be wearing tentacles. Another Emmerdale actress who has also taken part in I’m A Celeb is Sheree Murphy who is best known for playing Tricia Dingle in the soap. Gemma Arterton, Charlotte Church and Myleene Klass were also suggested by the panel.

The Mirror also cited Lucy Kate Pargeter as a potential celebrity who could be the Octopus.

As well as that, according to The Express, bookies are saying that Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance could be underneath the sea creature costume.

A Twitter user was also pretty convinced that the Octopus is Natalie Imbruglia: “The octopus is Natalie Imbruglia because: – she is Australian – she was on neighbours back when the photo of Jason was taken – she’s a singer and has hits – she’s been on The Apprentice.”

Another suggested Ashley Roberts could be dressed up as the Octopus, which could be true as she has an American accent.

Okay guys, my colleague worked it out! Octopus is Katherine Jenkins!!! Emmerdale, The Apprentice, modelling background, record breaking record deal! #MicDrop #TheMaskedSingeruk pic.twitter.com/XcGM6299u7 — Sar Bear (@S0prentice) January 26, 2020

WATCH THE MASKED SINGER FROM SATURDAY JANUARY 4TH AT 7 PM ON ITV.