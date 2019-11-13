Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

In absolutely bizarre fashion, The Real Housewives of Cheshire reunion started off with – wait for it – arguing, storming out and tears before the show had even begun!

Even Real Housewives fans who have seen reunions time after time would have been shocked at the way the programme kicked off.

The reunion was obviously set to be very dramatic with a huge group of explosive ladies to keep under control. The hashtag #DoNotDoADawn was even mentioned as hot-headed Dawn is known to have previously left the set.

The show’s presenter, Brian Dowling, said: “It kind of kicked off there earlier than I thought.”

So, let’s take a look at what went down at The Real Housewives of Cheshire reunion 2019.

Leilani joins The Real Housewives of Cheshire 2019

After the blip to begin with on the show, things settled down and the cameras started rolling properly.

Leilani Dowding was given some time to reflect on her journey as this was her first series on RHOC.

And while that section of the show was rounded off quite positively, she and Dawn clearly still aren’t friends.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Hanna versus Ester

Around 35 minutes into the show everything went completely Pete Tong when Ester starting getting heated. On the subject of not being invited to her wedding, she said to Hanna:

You’ve got no manners, woman.

Then it seemed that Tanya simply looked at Ester the wrong way, Ester said: “Don’t look at me. You always f***ing punch my face don’t you, Tanya. You always give me a little dig.”

Everyone in the room looked completely confused.

Tanya said: “Are you talking to me? You better f***ing move quick, love. Someone come and collect her, quick.”

Brian Dowding then voiced that he was confused about what was going on and had to step in to ensure things didn’t escalate further.

Brain suggested to Tanya that he and her switch places, putting Brian on the Real Housewives’ sofa and Tanya in the main chair.

Where did The Real Housewives of Cheshire reunion go wrong?

To sum up in a word, The Real Housewives of Cheshire reunion was chaotic.

At points, it was absolute madness and it was actually Dawn Ward who managed to get things a bit more under control.

Tanya walked off the set then Dawn came over to sit next to Ester.

Dawn cut in when Hanna started laughing at the whole situation: “Even you laughing there, you’re being a d***. Stop it, you’re not as brave as you’re laughing. It’s all pathetic s***.”

