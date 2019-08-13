The Only Way is Essex season 25: Everything you need to know!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

ITV’s huge reality TV hit The Only Way is Essex kicked off way back in 2010.

Now, almost a decade later the show is still going strong.

Over the years, tonnes of cast members have been and gone but most of the TOWIE OG’s remain.

A shiny new series is on the Essex horizon, so here’s everything you need to know about The Only Way is Essex season 25…

When does The Only Way is Essex season 25 start?

There’s no official start date for series 25 of TOWIE just yet.

However, from looking at previous series’ start dates, the show normally starts around the first week of September.

So, we can expect season 25 to kick off from Sunday, September 8th.

Originally, the show aired twice a week – once on a Sunday and also a Wednesday.

However, TOWIE now airs at 9 pm on Sundays on ITVBe and series 25 can be expected to follow in the same way.

What time will TOWIE be on?

As far as the air time for TOWIE season 25, everything should remain the same.

You can expect the second series of the show for 2019 to air at 9 pm on Sundays.

As always it’ll air on ITVBe, however, if anything changes we’ll update it here!

The trailer for The Only Way is Essex was officially released in August 2019 and apparently, there’s drama from every angle!

The Only Way is Essex season 25: Cast

Season 24 of The Only Way is Essex saw some major cast changes.

Many original members of the show including Chloe Lewis, Myles Barnett and Jon Clark were said to be axed from the cast.

It was quite literally a case of ‘out with the old and in with the new’ in series 24 as a whole host of newbies appeared on our screens in 2019.

Kelsey Stratford, Chloe and Clare Brockett, Joey Turner, Harry Lee, Jayden Beales, Tom McDonnell and Ella-Rae Wise all became the latest members of the TOWIE crew.

As well as last season’s newbies it looks like some OG’s are back for series 25 including James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou.

Will Arg be back for TOWIE season 25?

It looks like a loveable member of TOWIE’s original cast, James ‘Arg’ Argent, won’t be returning to the show.

The company that produces TOWIE, Lime Pictures, spoke out in 2019 and said that they’ll no longer be working with Arg.

He’s been in and out of rehab for years and in a report from The Sun was said to have failed a drugs test which meant that TOWIE bosses had to “sever ties”.

During series 24 it looked like Arg could potentially return to our screens, but now we can officially wave goodbye to that idea.

CATCH UP WITH TOWIE ON THE ITV HUB.