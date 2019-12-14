The Only Way is Essexmas 2019 cast are set for "agg" in the Christmas special!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Only Way is Essex always brings a party to our screens, whether it’s a casual Sunday night or the festive season.

There’s nothing better than chilling out for Christmas with a festive special of your favourite TV show. And thankfully, in 2019, TOWIE brings one of their “reem” Christmas do’s to ITV.

Series 25 of the show aired in 2019 and brought with it tonnes of drama. Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock broke up for good, Olivia Attwood stepped onto the scene and Bobby Norris bagged himself a boyfriend.

We haven’t seen the Essex lot for a little while. So, who’s in The Only Way is Essexmas 2019 cast?

The Only Way is Essexmas 2019

The hour and five-minute show is set to see Georgia and Tommy throw all their pals a winter ball. However, as always in Essex, things don’t go to plan.

The synopsis for the episode indicates that “the gathering brings out all the tensions and aggro that has been building over the series.”

We can only imagine that Chloe Sims and Amber Turner are set to come head to head once again. Other than that, tensions could still be present between Ella Rae Wise, Joey Turner, Chloe Brockett and the rest of TOWIE’s younger generation.

The Only Way is Essexmas 2019: Meet the cast

The TOWIE cast members have changed a fair bit over the years but we can pretty much expect everyone who appeared in series 25 of the show to be in the Christmas special.

The following cast members will appear in The Only Way is Essexmas 2019:

Harry Lee

Kelsey Stratford

Demi Sims

Chloe Sims

Chloe Ross

Saffron Lempriere

Bobby Norris

Georgia Kousoulou

Tommy Mallett

Frankie Sims

Ella Rae Wise

Clelia Theodorou

Courtney Green

Yazmin Oukhellou

Joey Turner

Chloe Brockett

James ‘Diags’ Bennewith

Chloe Meadows

Liam ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell

Tom McDonnell

Jayden Beales

Amber Turner

Dan Edgar

Pete Wicks

James Lock

Olivia Attwood

What about Gemma Collins?

All TOWIE fans can finally sleep at night because, yes, Gemma Collins is back for the Christmas Special!

The TOWIE star is an absolute mega-fan of Christmas and is even releasing her own Christmas single in 2019.

The GC has collaborated with mega-successful record producer Naughty Boy on her song, ‘Come Home’.

Could it be a chart-topper for Christmas 2019?

WATCH THE ONLY WAY IS ESSEXMAS ON ITVBE ON SUNDAY DECEMBER 15TH AT 10 PM.