The Only Way Is Essex is always full of surprises. The 2019 season has seen Bobby Norris dating, Frankie Sims and Harry Lee an official couple, Olivia Attwood apologise and Dan Edgar and Amber Turner avoid arguments!

As the series draws to an end you’d think that was TOWIE wrapped up until next year, but as it turns out, Georgia Kousoulou, Tommy Mallett, Chloe Sims, James Lock and the rest of the gang aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

So, when does The Only Way Is Essexmas 2019 air? Let’s take a look…

TOWIE series 25: Has it finished?

The Only Way Is Essex series 25 came to a close on Sunday, November 10th 2019.

The series was made up of 11 episodes and rounded off with a glitterball joint birthday party for Chloe Sims and Pete Wicks.

In true TOWIE style, the series had its ups and downs but almost everyone made amends in the final episode.

The Only Way Is Essexmas 2019 – air date

The final scene of TOWIE series 25 saw a Christmas special announced!

Going off the air dates of previous Essexmas episodes, the 2019 special should air on December 15th or 22nd.

There hasn’t been a Christmas special of TOWIE since 2017, but it’s sure to be a welcome addition to the Chrimbo TV guide this year.

Gemma Collins’ Christmas single

It’s been a big year for Gemma Collins, 2019 has seen her launch her very own podcast. And the GC has also collaborated with mega-famous record producer Naughty Boy.

Gemma’s song is called ‘Come Home’ and is set to hit the top of the music charts at Christmas.

And the fact that there’s a Christmas special of TOWIE in 2019 means that Gemma’s song could probably feature on the show!

