A spin-off of the USA’s Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Cheshire kicked off in the UK in 2015. The show, which is centred around Cheshire housewives and their lavish lifestyles, is onto its tenth series in 2019.

And one of the OG’s of the show, who’s been there since the very beginning, celebrates a very special occasion in series 10.

Dawn Ward welcomed a new member to her family in 2019 in the form of her son-in-law-to-be, Michael Corrado Jackson. So, let’s get to know Dawn’s daughter, Darby, who’s set to tie the knot.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Who is Darby?

Darby Ward, 23, is the daughter of The Real Housewives of Cheshire’s main character, Dawn Ward.

From her Instagram page, it looks like fitness, travel and music are the main things that Darby is interested in. She even has her own song, Give Love A Try, on Spotify.

Darby, who’s the eldest of four girls, features in series 10 of The Real Housewives of Cheshire when her mum throws a huge party for her.

Darby Ward on Instagram

Darby is on Instagram with a whopping 166,000 followers – @darbyward.

Dawn Ward’s daughter is the eldest of her four children and is something of a social media star. However, Darby doesn’t have a following as big as her younger sister, Taylor, who has over 230,000.

Darby’s Instagram is mainly made up of outfit of the day photos, videos of herself singing and enviable holiday pics!

Is Darby single?

Darby Ward is far from single in 2019 as her boyfriend, Michael Corrado Jackson, proposed while on holiday in August.

The Ward family were vacay-ing in Cannes when Michael decided to pop the question.

Episode 8 of The Real Housewives of Cheshire sees Dawn Ward throw a huge surprise engagement party for the pair. Now there’s just the wedding to plan…

