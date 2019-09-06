Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

The Repair Shop has become one of the BBC’s hidden treasures, as fans of the show have chirped that it’s one of the best – and most moving, may we add – daytime television shows out there.

For the past three years, the team at The Repair Shop have been salvaging special items and stopping Britain’s throwaway culture. And we’re living for every second of it!

However, no matter how many episodes audiences watch and no matter how many times Jay Blades nonchalantly waltzes through the shop, we’re still not convinced the location is real.

That barn looks too pristine to be in use…

Here’s everything you need to know about the real location used for The Repair Shop!

What is The Repair Shop?

The BBC series follows the repair and restoration of various family heirlooms – think treasured antiques such as music boxes, vases and clocks.

TV personality and super-cool furniture designer Jay Blades is the host, with different experts joining the show in each episode.

Until you watch it, you simply won’t understand how much talent it takes to restore antiques!

Where is The Repair Shop?

The location for each of the series has remained the same – and it’s like a magical Santa’s Grotto barn!

Sadly, however, it’s not a resting place for Elves and reindeer over December but a museum in West Sussex.

Rob Butterfield, Head of Factual at Ricochet, who produce Repair Shop, said:

Many of our huge pool of experts run their own businesses, but the Weald and Downland Museum (in Singleton, West Sussex), where The Repair Shop is filmed, doesn’t offer a repair service outside the show.

Rob also adds that: “We’re lucky to have so many of Britain’s top craftspeople involved. It can get busy at times, with as many as 12 experts working in the barn, plus the occasional appearance of a barn owl.”

Visit the Weald and Dowland Living Museum!

As Rob explained, you can’t rock up to The Repair Shop and expect someone to fix your damaged goods.

However, you can visit the museum where the BBC series is filmed from Monday-Sunday between the hours of 10:30 am and 18:30 pm.

The museum covers 40 acres and is a beautiful combination of rural homes and buildings in South Downs National Park, featuring a replica Anglo-Saxon hall house and Edwardian tin church.

For more information and tickets, check here.

