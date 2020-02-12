The Repair Shop 2020: Series 5 confirmed for this spring with Jay Blade!

Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Repair Shop is clearly one of the best craftsmen shows out there.

The award-winning programme sees a team of specialists who come together to renovate family heirlooms that have a sentimental value to their owners.

And much to viewers’ delight, BBC has confirmed that the show will return for series 5 with regular presenter Jay Blades.

So here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

When is The Repair Shop back?

The Repair Shop will return later this spring and will be broadcast at evening time on BBC One.

Series 4 started on April 1st in 2019, so series 5 should be expected to kick off from April as well.

Since 2017, the show was broadcast on BBC Two at tea times. Last year, the programme moved to BBC One and was broadcast in the afternoons.

The Repair Shop series 5: Cast

Once again, the nation’s favourite host Jay Blades will be presenting the renovation show.

And based on BBC’s listing image, clock restorer Stephen Fletcher, furniture expert William Kirk and ceramic restoration expert Kirsten Ramsay will be all back for series 5.

Regular experts, metal worker Dominic China and antique photography specialist Brenton West, should also be back as they’ve appeared in more than 40 episodes before.

Stephen’s sister Suzie Fletcher might also be back who’s starred in 41 episodes.

What will series 5 feature?

The much-loved renovation show will once again include precious items of people who want to restore their original look.

One of the new items that will be featured is a pump organ that was once a mother’s pride and joy.

There will be also a jukebox that holds special memories from someone’s wedding day, as well as an alabaster light shade that will turn into one of the trickiest restorations for Kirsten.

Impressive viewing statistics

The show quickly turned to be a nation’s favourite and the statistics clearly show that too.

According to BBC, the Christmas special on 29 December in 2019 had reached 5.5m viewers.