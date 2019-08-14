Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

The BBC has stumbled across a new and unlikely heartthrob, with young Will Kirk breaking the hearts of a nation every time he appears on The Repair Shop.

Will, you’re supposed to fixing things not breaking them!

Regular Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades has been visited by hands-on heroes such as Steven Fletcher and Kirsten Ramsay across the 2019 series, although it’s the appearance of Will Kirk that has set pulses racing.

Antique furniture restoration and conservation specialist by trade, what’s not to love about a man who is so elegant and skilled with his nimble hands.

Who is Will Kirk? And how old is he?

Will is a restoration pro who specialises in carpentry and cabinets. According to his website, he grew up admiring his grandfather’s work in a home workshop and always dreamed of following in his footsteps.

From there, Will followed his passion to university where he studied Graphic Design at the University of the Arts before graduating with a BA in Antique Furniture Restoration and Conservation from London Metropolitan University

A brief spell in Italy saw Will represent the UK at the Salon Decorative Arts Fair’ before he returned home to launch his own London-based furniture restoration business in 2012.

Here, he puts his skills in french polishing, wood carving, gilding and cabinet making to test on a daily basis.

Although we do not know his exact age, Will is thought to be somewhere between 30 and 35 years old.

Is he married?

Although unconfirmed, it doesn’t appear that Will is married with no sign of a partner on social media such as Twitter and Instagram or a visible wedding ring while appearing on the BBC show.

The news will feel like music to the ears for many viewers, who have been flooding Twitter with Will Kirk appreciation tweets.

@JennieGouk said: “I can’t be the only one who fancies Will from #TheRepairShop.”

@VictoriaThoma16 added: “I love this. It’s such a feel-good programme. And Will is beautiful!”

This programme gets me every time.Will is exceptionally talented and such a compassionate young man. #TheRepairShop — Judith Taylor (@JudeTaylor25) April 25, 2019

Joy: Will Kirk on Instagram!

You can follow Will on Twitter under @W_K_Restoration and on Instagram at @WilliamKirkRestoration, where he has over 10,000 combined followers.

There are plenty of behind the scenes shots of The Repair Shop with the extremely talented handyman also testing his skills at film production by getting behind the camera.

What can’t this man do!

