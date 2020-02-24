Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Few people open conversations with probing questions about their genitals.

In fact, it’s probably only within the confined space of a sexual health practice that this situation ever unfolds. And perhaps that is why sexual health has always been viewed as a taboo and stuffed into the box of ‘things too awkward to talk about with friends or family’.

However, Channel 4 series The Sex Clinic is attempting to change that view. With every “so what’s going on downstairs” question that Sarah Mulindwa throws at strangers, our culture takes another step towards breaking down outdated taboos.

We spoke with Sarah, the show’s resident nurse, to get a better understanding of what goes down on The Sex Clinic set and what to expect from season 2.

What can we expect from The Sex Clinic season 2?

“This year the show is going to have a lot more of a focus on relationships. You’ll notice more of a deeper focus on relationships and the reasons why people come to The Sex Clinic rather than just talking about symptoms.

And as always, it’s going to be as entertaining as it is educational as we always try to kill off the series side of medicine with the show’s fun and light-hearted format.”

Why do you think the show has gone down so well with audiences?

“To be honest, there’s no other show out there like The Sex Clinic.

Sexual health is really personal and has always been considered as something of a taboo. So bringing the limelight to STI’s and everything else related to sex gives audiences something very different.

I think our success comes down to how the show resonates with a younger audience and the fact that they’re willing to open up and talk or hear about sex and relationships – The Sex Clinic is built for Gen Z.”

What is it like on set? Does it feel like a real sex clinic?

“There are no actors or anything like that, we’re all trained medical professionals.

But it’s a lot more fun than a real sex clinic, with a lot of joking around. Talking about sex is the perfect ice breaker so once you’ve spoken to the client about their problem then they’re very happy to chat about any other topic.

We’re always messing around with the cameramen and the rest of the crew – who doesn’t want to be messing around on set with willies and dildos everywhere?

And why did you want to be part of The Sex Clinic project?

“I’ve worked in fashion for eight years now, working in the media and as a freelance stylist. But that was a sharp career change because before that I actually trained in acute medicine and worked as a nurse.

Specialising in sexual health is something I always wanted to do so the role on The Sex Clinic sort of came along at the perfect time.

I actually still work at a clinic twice per week and it can be pretty funny when people notice me from the show. First, they double-take, and then quite a few of them start looking around for cameras as if they’ve actually been put onto The Sex Clinic.”

