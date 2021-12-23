The shocking age of RHOM’s Guerdy Abraira, she’s been married 18 years











RHOM is officially back on TV screens as of December 16th, 2021. The Real Housewives of Miami have spent some time away from the limelight but now they’re back and judging by the trailer, things are about to get messy in Miami.

New housewife to the Bravo show, Guerdy Abraira, said during the trailer: “Buckle up, baby, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.” And it doesn’t appear that she’s bluffing as the trailer shows the ladies partying, arguing and gossiping in equal measure, the women’s trust issues are uncovered and Larsa Pippen’s venture into OnlyFans is thrown into question.

Who is Guerdy on RHOM?

Guerdy Abraira is a new housewife on the block on the Real Housewives of Miami in 2021.

She was born in Haiti, but later moved to Paris and then to Miami. But, Guerdy is really a woman of the world as she’s done a whole lot of travelling in her life. Her Bravo bio reads: “When asked “Where are you based?” her answer is “out of an airplane!”“

Guerdy is an event host and planner and can be found on Instagram with over 43k followers @guerdydesign.

Guerdy Abraira’s age revealed

While some of the Real Housewives of Miami stars are in their fifties in 2021, Guerdy Abraira is actually one of the younger cast members on the show.

Judging by Guerdy Abraira’s Instagram page, she celebrated her 40th birthday in January 2018, so that would mean that she’s 43 years old in 2021.

As per her Bravo bio page, Guerdy has been with her husband for 26 years and they’ve been married for 18. Together they have two children. Guerdy’s net worth in 2021 is estimated between $2-$3m by The Cinemaholic.

What happened to Guerdy’s brother?

During the RHOM season 4 trailer, Guerdy touched on her family-related heartache. She said: “I lost my brother and two of his three kids“.

Guerdy lost her brother and his children in an earthquake.

The newbie tells Lisa Hochstein the tragic story to which she looks very shocked. More details on what happened to Guerdy’s brother and family and when they passed away are likely to be revealed later in season 4.

