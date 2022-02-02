Get to know Netflix’s Tinder Swindler cast and see where they are now











There’s nothing quite like a Netflix documentary to get stuck into and in 2022, the streaming service is back with brand new releases. From Cheer season 2 to Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness, there’s no end of series to binge on. The Tinder Swindler is a new addition to Netflix as of February 2nd.

The Tinder Swindler features the tagline “modern love is a dangerous game“. The series follows women who all met a billionaire playboy on dating app Tinder – or so they thought. Their love interest turned out to be a prolific conman and the series follows the women as they attempt to bring him down.

Meet The Tinder Swindler cast: Cecilie Fjellhoy

The Tinder Swindler kicks off with Cecilie Fjellhoy telling her story of her relationship with a conman named Simon Leviev.

Cecilie Fjellhoy hails from Norway and can be found on Instagram @cecilie_ with 1.6k followers.

As per her LinkedIn page, Cecilie is the founder of the action:reaction foundation which helps victims of fraud.

Get to know Pernilla Sjöholm

Simon Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Hаyut, had Tinder connections all over the globe and as the Netflix series moves on, viewers get to meet his next friend made on the app – Pernilla Sjöholm.

Pernilla Sjöholm is Swedish and can be found on Instagram with over 2.6k followers @pernillaelisabeths.

As per her LinkedIn page, Pernilla works for herself and judging by their Instagram posts, she and Cecilie have become friends since The Tinder Swindler began filming.

Meet The Tinder Swindler cast: Ayleen Charlotte

The third woman to feature on The Tinder Swindler is Ayleen Charlotte who hails from Amsterdam and works in the luxury fashion industry. However, she was actually going out with ‘Simon’ before he met Cecilie and Pernilla.

Ayleen said on the Netflix show that she and ‘Simon’ had been dating for 14 months and was also taken to a five-star hotel on their first date, just like Cecilie.

Over the course of their relationship, Ayleen gave ‘Simon’ $140,000. But, she managed to come up with a plan to get her money back. It doesn’t appear that Ayleen Charlotte is on social media.

