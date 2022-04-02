The Tonight Show moved from coast to coast but Jimmy Fallon films in NY













The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights on NBC and features a variety of different guests each season. The show follows the same format each episode, however, the April 1st episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon had viewers asking a lot of questions…

Jimmy Fallon was nowhere to be seen during the April Fool’s Day episode as Jimmy Kimmel took over the show’s monologue section. Not only were viewers asking why Jimmy Fallon wasn’t on the show but many wondered where the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is filmed, too.

The Tonight Show has been running since 1954

Since 1954, The Tonight Show has been giving US viewers late-night talk show entertainment. Over the years, six different people have hosted the show including Steve Allen, Jack Parr, Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon has been hosting the show since 2014. He’s interviewed all kinds of celebrities including Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman, Kevin Hart, and more.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon features house band The Roots who formed in 1987.

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel switch things up

For anyone wondering why Jimmy Fallon is not on this week, he and Jimmy Kimmel held a big “switcheroo” on April 1st.

As an April Fool’s joke, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel switched shows. Jimmy Kimmel said during his monologue: “We pulled the old switcheroo. Right now, Jimmy F-word is hosting my show in LA. We swapped everything, we swapped shows, bands and even wives.“

Jimmy Kimmel also said that the two had been planning the prank for years and said that it was “top secret“.

The two came up with the April Fool’s idea in April 2020 and finally, two years later, they pulled it off.

Where is The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon filmed?

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is filmed at NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

During Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue, the TV host and comedian made mention of the show’s location a few times. He said: “I love being here in New York” and also referred to his own show being on the West Coast.

Referring back to his show in Los Angeles, Jimmy Kimmel said: “This crazy thing that happened in LA last week“, he also added: “Shall we check in on Jimmy to see how it’s going in Hollywood?“.

In past seasons of The Tonight Show, such as The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, the show was filmed in Burbank California. But, it’s currently filmed in New York.

