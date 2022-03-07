Home » Netflix Reality Shows, What's On?
Get to know The Ultimatum Marry or Move On cast, Alexis, Nathan and co

March 7, 2022
Helen Williams

Following the success of two seasons of Love is Blind, the producers of the show are about to give fans a brand new, slightly different, social experiment and this time, not everyone on the show is wanting to get married.

Love is Blind sees singletons attempt to find ‘the one’ without ever seeing them, The Ultimatum is about to help couples on the verge of marriage decide if their partner is the right one for them. They have eight weeks to decide whether they’ll marry their partner or move on. So, let’s find out more about the show’s cast…

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on air date

Love is Blind season 2 wrapped up with its juicy reunion episode on March 4th, 2022.

And just over a month later, the makers of Love is Blind are back with another social experiment in 2022 – The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on.

The Ultimatum kicks off on April 6th on Netflix and is made up of 10 episodes.

Get to know The Ultimatum cast

The Ultimatum features Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the show’s hosts as well as six couples, just like Love is Blind.

The cast on the show includes the following people:

  • Alexis Maloney
  • Madlyn Riley Ballatori
  • Shanique Imari (Nikki)
  • Colby Kiss
  • Randall Griffin
  • Lauren Pounds
  • Nathan Ruggles
  • Rae Williams
  • Zay Wilson
  • Jake Cunningham
  • April Marie
  • Hunter Parr

Meet The Ultimatum cast on Instagram

Judging by most of the cast members’ Instagram pages, they may not all be from Austin, Texas but many have relocated there in 2022.

Some are business owners, lingerie models, others work in the property industry and some have even served in the forces.

Looking at their IG pages, Hunter and Alexis are a couple and Nathan and Lauren are a couple. The show’s promo photos also show Zay and Rae together on the show.

Find the cast members on Instagram via the following handles:

Helen Williams
After studying for her BA in Journalism at Solent University, Helen went straight into writing for GRV Media as years of binge-watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta finally started to pay off. Helen has been with the company for over three years, writing about reality TV and specialising in USA and UK content. Outside of work you’ll find her rustling up Nigella’s latest recipes, or at the beach walking her dog.

