The Ultimatum cast's zodiac signs show Alexis Maloney is a fiery Scorpio













For anyone who loved the emotional rollercoaster experience of Love Is Blind, Netflix’s new release, The Ultimatum, is giving chaos, drama, love triangles and much more from April 6th.

The new Netflix series follows six couples who are on the brink of marriage. One member of each couple wants to tie the knot as soon as possible, while the other isn’t so sure on commitment. Nick and Vanessa Lachey are hosting the dating show and actually revealed that their relationship is the outcome of an ultimatum.

So, let’s find out more about The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On cast members, their zodiac signs and more.

Who is in The Ultimatum’s cast?

The following six couples are the focus of The Ultimatum season 1:

Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr

Madlyn Riley Ballatori and Colby Kissinger

Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin

Lauren Pounds and Nathan Ruggles

Rae Williams and Zay Wilson

Jake Cunningham and April Marie

As part of the social experiment, the couples go their separate ways on The Ultimatum and spend three weeks in a trial marriage with someone else’s partner.

April and Colby spent three weeks together, Madlyn and Randall were a trial married couple, Jake and Rae chose one another for the trial marriage and Shanique and Zay were the final trial married couple.

Exploring The Ultimatum cast’s zodiac signs: Madlyn

Kicking things off with The Ultimatum’s Madlyn Riley Ballatori, she celebrates her birthday on August 27th as per her Instagram page.

As per The Horoscope, people who celebrate their birthday on August 27th are Virgos.

Alexis Maloney

Taking to Instagram on November 19th, Alexis Maloney’s birthday posts would suggest that she’s a Scorpio on the zodiac.

She’s turning 28 years old in 2022, judging by her Instagram post.

Hunter also took to Instagram on November 11th to wish Alexis a Happy Birthday back in 2019 when she turned 25.

The Ultimatum: Shanique’s zodiac sign explored

Displaying the determination and strength of a bull during her time on The Ultimatum, it would make sense that Shanique’s zodiac sign would be Taurus.

As per her Instagram posts, Shanique’s birthday falls in late May. She has taken to the ‘gram on May 20th on her birthday and she’s also posted on May 19th on Instagram.

Lauren Pounds

The Ultimatum star Lauren Pounds turned 30 on February 2nd 2022 as per an Instagram post. In previous years, she’s posted to IG on January 27th, see her birthday Instagram post here.

If Lauren’s birthday is February 2nd, she’s an Aquarius on the zodiac.

The Ultimatum cast zodiac signs: Colby Kissinger

The Ultimatum star Colby Kissinger is making our lives at Reality Titbit much easier by including a Taurus symbol in his Instagram bio.

Although his exact birth date hasn’t been disclosed, horoscope enthusiasts can dissect Colby’s personality even more now that his zodiac sign has been revealed.

Randall Griffin’s zodiac explored

Taking to Instagram in 2016, Randall posted a birthday photo on November 13th.

In 2017, he uploaded a birthday post on November 14th and included a hashtag about being a Scorpio, so that confirms Randall’s zodiac sign – he’s a Scorpio!

A more recent birthday post from 2021 confirms that Randall celebrates his birthday on November 13th.

Rae Williams’ zodiac explored

Online sources report that Rae Williams celebrates her birthday on July 31st.

This would make The Ultimatum star a Leo on the zodiac.

Hunter Parr is a Cancer on the zodiac

As per his fiancé Alexis Maloney’s Instagram page, Hunter Parr celebrates his birthday on July 14th.

With a birth date of July 14th, Hunter would be a Cancer on the zodiac who are often known for being sensitive, intuitive and protective. His intuition certainly kicked in on the Netflix show when he proposed to Alexis!

