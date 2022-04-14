Jake's Ultimatum reunion hair was a shock for 'unprepared' fans

Since Netflix viewers went crazy for Love Is Blind seasons 1 and 2, the creators of the social experiment show dropped a brand new series on April 6th which follows couples on the brink of marriage, rather than single people looking for love – The Ultimatum.
The Ultimatum season 1 wrapped up on April 13th and the finale episode and the reunion were both dropped at the same time on Netflix. It’s safe to say that The Ultimatum was pretty chaotic but the reunion may be the icing on the cake as there were many shocking revelations during the episode. From Madlyn’s pregnancy to Jake’s hair, fans had a lot to say about The Ultimatum’s reunion.
The Ultimatum fans “weren’t prepared” for Jake’s hair
The Ultimatum season 1 cast were donning a few new things during episode 10 – Madlyn had a new baby bump and April and Jake donned new hairstyles.
After being told of by April for twirling his curls all season, Jake opted to go for a new hairstyle at the show’s reunion.
Many fans of the show took to Twitter to comment on Jake’s new look, one wrote: “I was not prepared for Jake’s hair at the reunion“.
Another tweeted: “I’m sorry what is going on with Jake’s hair?”.
Jake wasn’t the only one getting hair comments
As well as many viewers tweeting their thoughts on Jake’s hairstyle, tonnes of people also tweeted their love of Shanique’s hair at the reunion.
Complimenting the Ultimatum star, one viewer tweeted: “Shanique’s hair been laid this whole show“.
Another said that Shanique’s hair had been great the whole season: “The real star of the show is Shanique’s hair. Laid in every scene“.
April opted for a new hair colour at the reunion
April revealed during The Ultimatum reunion that she’d had a hot girl winter and found herself a new man since the show ended.
Many viewers of the reunion took to Twitter to talk about her new hair colour, one tweeted: “I’m loving for April in the Ultimatum. The hair change? Finding her real man? Yeah. I felt like Jake was trying it at the reunion to be honest.“
Another wrote: “April is all of us dying our hair after a break up“.
Someone else tweeted: “This show is realistic… because April immediately dyed her hair blonde after the breakup.“
Others weren’t so keen on April’s new look: “April’s hair in the reunion is not the one. Her natural colour suits her so much more.”
