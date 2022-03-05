Netflix gives viewers The Ultimatum as Love is Blind season 2 wraps up













Love is Blind has been a huge hit a second time around in 2022. The first season kicked off back in 2020 and season 2 aired its reunion episode on March 4th. It’s safe to say that Netflix fans can’t get enough of the dating experiment show and given its success, there’s a new show coming out which is likely to be just as addictive.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On comes from the creators of Love is Blind and also features Vanessa and Nick Lachey as hosts. The show was introduced at the end of the Love is Blind reunion show where Vanessa said that The Ultimatum sees six couples put their relationship to the test.

What is The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On?

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is a brand new release on Netflix in 2022.

Six couples arrive on the show. One of the partners in each couple is ready to get married but the other isn’t, so they’re given an ultimatum. They either marry the person they arrived on the show with or split up forever.

Each person selects one new partner from the group to move in with for three weeks and experience a trial marriage. At the end of the experience, they have to decide if they want to marry their original partner or that there’s someone better-suited on the show.

A cast member on the show can be seen saying to her partner: “The only thing scarier than losing you right now would be to marry you“.

Netflix: The Ultimatum release date and time

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On comes out on Netflix on Wednesday, April 6th 2022.

The show drops on Netflix at 8 AM GMT and 3 AM ET in the USA. The Ultimatum is made up of 10 episodes.

Over the course of eight weeks, the couples must decide if they want to get married or move on from their partner.

Viewers can’t wait for The Ultimatum to air

Given how much Netflix fans were into Love is Blind, it’s no wonder that there’s a hype around The Ultimatum, too.

Many people have taken to Twitter since the show’s announcement to express their excitement, one person tweeted: “I can’t wait for the new Netflix show, The Ultimatum, because It will be very messy.”

Another said: “Damn damn damn. Drama is high! Love Is Blind Reunion …then next another experiment! I’m ready for The Ultimatum Marry or Move On April 6!“.

Other Netflix fans voiced how they wouldn’t want to take part in the new Ultimatum show: “Ain’t no way that show #TheUltimatum is real my partner isn’t moving in with anyone else for 3 weeks . We can call it quits right then and there“.

