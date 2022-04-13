The Ultimatum cast's ages are thrown into question by Netflix fans













Netflix’s The Ultimatum kicked off on April 6th and when it comes to messy reality TV shows, The Ultimatum could be the messiest of them all. Brought to Netflix by the creators of Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum follows six couples in a social experiment as they attempt to see whether they want to marry their current partner.

The Ultimatum viewers are asking a lot of questions when it comes to the cast’s ages and their serious want for marriage and kids. Let’s find out more about how old the cast members are and whether Lauren really is 26 years old…

The Ultimatum cast’s ages explored

All of The Ultimatum cast members are different ages but they have a lot of common goals including marriage and having children – ASAP.

Here’s a rundown of how old each cast member is…

Zay – 25

Rae – 24

Colby – 25

Madlyn – 24

Jake – 26

April – 23

Shanique – 24

Randall – 26

Lauren- 30

Nate – 30

Alexis – 25

Hunter -28

Season 2 of #TheUltimatum needs to be 30+ people. Nobody under the age of 30. — candace with a y (@candyce_adkins) April 11, 2022

Lauren says Netflix weren’t accurate about her age

Although on The Ultimatum, Lauren Pounds’ age was stated as 26, she’s actually 30 years old in 2022.

Taking to Instagram on February 2nd, Lauren captioned a birthday post that she’s “30 and thriving“.

A commenter asked her about her age on Lauren’s IG post: “Wait, I’m terribly confused weren’t u like 26 on the show?“.

Lauren replied: “They lied about my age. We can’t figure out if it was intentional or not“.

Fans also appear to be unconvinced about Alexis Maloney’s age on the show, but Alexis took to Instagram in 2021 to say she’d turned 27, so the show is likely to be correct.

Fans are all saying the same about the cast’s ages

As well as being confused about Lauren’s real age, The Ultimatum fans are all saying the same thing about the cast as a whole – why, at a young age, are they so keen for kids and marriage?

One person tweeted: “This is why The Ultimatum show is so funny because — they’re like 23-25 and it’s like — babe. relax. if it’s chaotic, this is not the age to force marriage“.

Another wrote: “I tried to watch The Ultimatum but why in the world are people my age so desperate to get married and have children? You are all 23, you are still babies“.

Others suggested that the cast needed to go out and live their lives before getting hitched: “I don’t know why all these people under the age of 25 want to get married. Like please, go live your life.”

The fact that these girls are on this show are around my age talking about marriage is crazy to me. Marriageeeeee at 25 whew. I love my space too much right now #TheUltimatum — Tyra (@_ItsTyy) April 7, 2022

