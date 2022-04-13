The Ultimatum Netflix season 2 features an all-queer, mostly female cast













Since dropping on Netflix on April 6th, The Ultimatum has been a huge hit with viewers and luckily for fans of the show, there’s a whole new season on its way. The Ultimatum’s first season saw six couples decide whether they were going to take their relationships to the next level and get married or go their separate ways in a social experiment.

The show was thought up by the same creators of Love Is Blind and it’s hosted by Love Is Blind’s Nick and Vanessa Lachey, too. Judging by the season 1 reunion episode, many of the couples learned a lot from their experience on the show. So, let’s find out more about The Ultimatum season 2 – what has Netflix got in store for fans?

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9242 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/gWlQ7ePABMM/hqdefault.jpg 982880 982880 center 22403

The Ultimatum Netflix: Season 2

Before The Ultimatum season 1 had aired, Netflix had already announced that season 2 was on its way.

Judging by Netflix’s recent releases, Nick and Vanessa Lachey have had a big impact on some of the streaming service’s shows in 2022.

From admitting that they’d had an ultimatum themselves to a comedy boyband, N-2-LUV, forming in 2022, Nick and Vanessa seem to have influenced Netflix’s output in some ways.

In a series announcement, it was revealed that two seasons of The Ultimatum would be coming to Netflix in 2022 as well as Too Hot To Handle, Indian and Jewish Matchmaking and many more dating shows.

OMG: Colby gave Madlyn The Ultimatum in episode 1 and a baby by the reunion

The Ultimatum season 2 cast explored

During N-2-LUV’s series announcement, AKA their song Love Has No Off Season, it’s revealed that The Ultimatum season 2 will feature an all-queer cast.

Love Is Blind’s Jarette sings that the cast will also be “mostly women“.

The Ultimatum season 2 will be Netflix’s first dating show to feature non-heterosexual relationships as a rule.

An official cast list for the show is yet to be announced at the time of writing.

Who is hosting The Ultimatum season 2?

The Ultimatum season 2 viewers can expect to see Nick and Vanessa Lachey guiding the new cast members through their Ultimatum journey in 2022.

Season 1 of the Netflix series wrapped up on April 13th and it’s safe to say that the show was seriously messy at points.

Many of the fans’ predictions for the couples were right but some people were totally shocked by the outcome of The Ultimatum season 1 during the show’s reunion episode. For one thing, Madlyn and Colby are now expecting a baby!

NO WAY: The Ultimatum cast’s ages are thrown into question by Netflix fans

WATCH THE ULTIMATUM ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK