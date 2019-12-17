The Undateables: Fan favourite Francesco is back for the Christmas special!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

In 2012 Channel 4 brought The Undateables to our screens and after being a massive hit with viewers, seven years the show is still going.

The Channel 4 show kicked off its Christmas Special on December 17th at 9 pm.

The Undateables Christmas Special in 2019 has a lot to live up to as last year’s show involved a very romantic proposal.

As well as Daniel and Lily, Ray and Christine and Richard, The Undateables’ Fran is back for the Christmas special!

The Undateables: Meet Fran

Francesco first appeared on series 10 of The Undateables.

Fran was introduced as a “Japan aficionado”. After filling out some prompt cards to take on his date, Fran took Elysha out to Yo Sushi.

The lover of all things Japan is 21 years old and hails from Milton Keynes. He said in the Christmas special that all he’s asked for this Christmas is to find love.

XMAS SPECIAL: The Undateables Christmas special 2019: Confirmed start date and cast!

What do viewers think of Fran?

Fran revealed something very impressive about himself on The Undateables – he can speak Japanese.

Taking his love of Japan to a serious level, Fran often spins a line or two in Japanese to impress his dates.

Viewers of the show were impressed by Fran’s talents and took to Twitter: “As if Fran speaks Japanese, such a hard language to learn.”

Others said: “Woo, Fran speaks Japanese!”

And: “Fran on The Undateables is a real hero great chat up line there too!”

The Undateables: Fran and Elysha

Although Fran did his best to impress Elysha – even resorting to speaking Japanese to impress her – it doesn’t look like they ended up together.

The pair spoke of a shared love of Japan and Fran showed Elysha how to use chopsticks.

But it looks like he’s back on the dating scene in December 2019, attending Comicon during the Christmas Special.

WATCH THE UNDATEABLES CHRISTMAS SPECIAL ON CHANNEL 4 AT 9 PM ON DECEMBER 17TH 2019.