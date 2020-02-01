The Voice UK: Meet Daryl Sabara - Meghan Trainor's hubby is very recognisable!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Voice UK airs on ITV for a ninth series from Saturday, January 4th at 8:30 pm.

Any fans of the singing show will notice a slight change to the judging panel in 2020. Jennifer Hudson has stepped down from her position for another singing powerhouse to take her place.

Meghan Trainor, famous for her hit songs ‘Lips are moving’ and ‘All about that bass’, has bagged herself a swivel-y chair in 2020.

So, let’s get to know her husband, Daryl Sabara!

Who is Daryl Sabara?

Anyone seeing Daryl Sabara present day will probably feel some serious nostalgia as he was one of the two children acting in the 2001 Spy Kids film. Daryl played Juni Cortez.

Daryl was born on June 14th, 1992 making him 27 years old in 2020.

The actor has a twin brother, Evan, and was born in Los Angeles County, California. According to IMDb, Daryl practised ballet from the age of three and was also a straight-A student.

When did Daryl and Meghan meet?

The Voice UK judge Meghan Trainor, 26, and Daryl met and began dating in 2016. A year later the couple got engaged and on Meghan’s birthday, December 22nd 2018, they got married.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Meghan revealed that their first date consisted of bowling, karaoke and a very impressive kiss.

It looks like the pair are very much in love. Meghan said that she got “way more than she ever wished for” on her wedding day. According to People, they married “in front of 100 close friends and family in an intimate backyard ceremony at their L.A. home.”

In 2019, the pair took a relationship test which appears on BuzzFeed Celeb’s YouTube channel. They were asked everything from what their coffee order is to what their star sign is. It was Meghan who won the relationship test – but only by one point!

Follow Daryl on Instagram under the handle @darylsabara where he has over 400,000 followers.

