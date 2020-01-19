The Voice UK: We found Oli on Instagram - meet the singing sensation!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Bringing us a singing competition like never before, The Voice hit our screens in 2012 and eight years later the show is still going strong.

The ITV show is back in 2020 airing from Saturday, January 4th at 8:30 pm.

A brand new show means a brand new bunch of contestants. And not only that, there’s a new judge on the panel this series, too.

Episode 3 saw more blind auditions take place including one extremely impressive singer named Oli Ross.

We found The Voice UK’s Oli on Insta, so let’s get to know her a little more…

The Voice UK: Meet Oli

Episode 3 of The Voice (Saturday, January 18th) saw Oli Ross nail her blind audition.

Oli was inspired by Dreamgirls to start singing and said that it was too much to put into words what winning The Voice would mean to her.

Rather than a stereotypical song, the blonde beauty sang Awolnation’s “Sail” and blew the judges away. Ollie Murs, will.i.am and Meghan Trainor all turned their chairs for the 21-year-old.

It was Meghan Trainor who managed to bag Oli for her team. Girl power all the way!

Oli Ross – Instagram

The Voice contestant Oli is on Instagram with around 700 followers – @oli_ross_music.

Naturally, Oli takes to Insta on the regular to share videos of herself singing. She’s covered everything from Drake’s Hotline Bling to Paolo Nutini’s Iron Sky.

From scanning her Instagram page, it looks like Oli attended Leeds College of Music as a way into the entertainment industry.

Oli also has her own YouTube channel – where she uploads singing videos as well as ‘get to know me’ style videos.

