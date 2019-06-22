Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island series 5 has seen a series of group challenges take place including a food, bridezillas and kissing challenge.

Reality TV certainly has its pros and cons, with one of the negatives being the fact that you may have to watch your partner get it on with another person on the show.

We saw the kissing challenge get the better of Amy Hart during episode 17 of the 2019 show.

And having cameras on you twenty-four hours a day has its downside – especially if you’re fuming.

Twitter went to town over the way Amy walked up the stairs on Love Island episode 17. Here’s why!

Love Island: What happened when Amy walked up the stairs?

If there’s any way to stir the pot on Love Island its to get all the Islanders to snog each other in a challenge.

After the challenge, about halfway through the programme (episode 17), Amy walked through the bedroom to go up the stairs to the bathroom.

Followed by Curtis she dismissively shouted: “I’m going for a wee” before stating that she was feeling horrendous after the challenge.

Amy then hurdles up the stairs in a way that caught the attention of almost every viewer.

If you look closely you can see how Amy is jumping up the stairs two steps at a time.

What did Twitter have to say about Amy’s walk?

Of course, nothing goes unnoticed on Love Island and if there’s any place that’s perfect for a bit of trolling, it’s Twitter.

Amy wasn’t going to get away lightly with that interesting gallop up the stairs with tonnes of viewers commenting all sorts from the suggestion that she “obviously lives in a bungalow” to her walking style being compared to a “velociraptor from Jurassic Park”.

Another Twitter user commented that Amy walked up the stairs as if she’d been “sat on the floor in assembly for too long”.

Many more Tweets included that of Amy walking like a “70-year-old with a hip replacement” or as if she’d “just stood on a plug”.

Cartoon characters Seamus from Family Guy and Bender from Futurama were used to mock Amy’s walk and she also got sloths, baby giraffes, Gollum, camels, and the Hunchback of Notre Dam a mention.

Amy walking up the stairs in Love Island episode 17

To be fair to Amy she had a nightmare during episode 17.

After the kissing competition, Amy lost her rag as Curtis rated new girl Arabella a ten out of ten and rated her just seven out of ten.

Amy was absolutely fuming and it looked like jealousy got the better of her as she admitted that she felt threatened by Arabella.

She said of Curtis: “Today he’s shown me that he can be like all other men – an absolute tool!”

Poor Amy was rated the worst kisser out of the group.

Anyone in that kind of mood is going to storm up the stairs, we’ll give her that…

