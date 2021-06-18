The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Netflix cast and locations explored











The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals is a brand new addition to Netflix in June 2021. Here’s a look at the show’s glorious locations, plus, get to know the cast involved in the show!

Netflix is teeming with all kinds of content in 2021. From blockbuster movies to awe-inspiring docuseries and everything in between, there’s always something to get stuck into on the popular streaming app. After years of restrictions on travel all around the globe, The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals gives viewers an insight into some incredible places to go.

Screenshot: The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals – Netflix

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Netflix locations

The Netflix series, The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, not only boasts getaways for sun seekers, but jaw-dropping locations in colder climates too.

Netflix states that the team show viewers around “affordable treehouses to exclusive private islands, from unforgettable igloos to gourmet getaways“.

The show’s trailer show’s the trio of travellers in tropical locations, snowy landscapes and desert settings.

Read More: Fans demand Glow Up season 4 from BBC

World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals cast: Meet Jo Franco

With experience under her belt of travelling to over 50 countries, Jo Franco is certainly the woman for the job when it comes to finding the World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.

Big Timber | Official Trailer

Jo is searching for the most unique rentals she can find during the show.

The travelling connoisseur can be found on Instagram @jo_franco with 140k followers. She’s the CEO of her own companies and is an avid journaler!

Megan Batoon’s Netflix debut!

DIY designer Megan Batoon is also co-hosting the Netflix show.

She’s the guide to budget-friendly rentals.

Megan describes herself on Instagram as “the chaotic energy you are here for” in her bio. Be like the rest of her 660k fans and follow her @meganbatoon.

She has her own clothing website and podcast – Just A Tip with Megan Batoon.

Who is Luis D. Ortiz?

High-end real estate agent Luis D. Ortiz is the third host of the show.

He’s previously appeared on TV on Million Dollar Listing.

Luis knows everything about luxury properties, so it’s likely that he’ll have some incredible surprises up his sleeve during the season – we’re talking cliff-top rentals overlooking the sea.

Follow Luis on Instagram @luisdortiz where he has 543k followers but currently only one post!

Fresh, Fried and Crispy: Who is Daym Drops?

WATCH THE WORLD’S MOST AMAZING VACATION RENTALS FROM JUNE 18TH ON NETFLIX.