The X Factor: Celebrity - Has Simon Cowell's face changed? Viewers compare him to a waxwork!

As if fifteen years of The X Factor wasn’t enough, the show is back in 2019 with a brand new sparkly celebrity edition.

Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger are back as X Factor judges and a whole host of surprise famous faces are ready to sing their hearts out – or try to, anyway.

The first round of performances took place on Saturday, October 12th on ITV. Martin Bashir, a group of ex-Love Islanders and Jenny Ryan from The Chase were just some of the celebrities to perform.

And although some of the singing had viewers asking questions, people seem to be more concerned about Simon Cowell’s ever-changing face.

So, let’s take a look at Simon Cowell’s face on The X Factor: Celebrity.

Simon Cowell’s face The X Factor: Celebrity

The X Factor: Celebrity kicked off from October 12th at 8:35 pm on ITV1.

And while Simon Cowell’s been sporting his trademark aviator shades for the majority of sneak peek clips, once the show was underway viewers got to see Simon’s new face.

The music industry mogul looks like he’s had a fair bit of work done with viewers taking to Twitter to express their concerns.

One wrote: “Simon been Drinking Botox or what” while others said: “Wtf… Simon Cowell looks like jigsaw these days…”.

Another added: “What have they done with the actual Simon Cowell though? This one looks like one of those sh** waxworks from Blackpool”.

What did Simon Cowell look life before?

Back in the early days of Pop Idol Simon looks like a different person than he does today.

The 60-year-old has been pretty open about the cosmetic procedures he’s had over the years including botox. However, he says that he hasn’t had any invasive surgeries.

OK! Magazine reported that Simon had a non-surgical facelift in 2018 and he also mentioned having a sheep placenta facial which was “pretty out there”.

Another key aspect that looks to have changed with Simon’s face is his shiny veneers. His teeth look whiter than ever on The X Factor: Celebrity so it’s possible that he’s recently had them redone, however, this is unconfirmed.

The X Factor: Celebrity Simon’s 2019 weight loss

One lifestyle change that Simon has incorporated in 2019 is hailed as ‘age-reversing’ and that’s a vegan diet.

In an interview with Terri Seymour, he explained that he lost two stone over six months.

He said: “Everyone thought I had one of those gastric band things or whatever, but no it really was just cutting out certain things. I’m practically just eating grass right now.

“Once I knew I felt better, then it was just easy to stick to.”

By the looks of things, it’s probably fillers, botox, facials and drastic weight loss that play a part in Simon’s new look.

