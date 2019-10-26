The X Factor: Celebrity: Meet all the members of V5 on Instagram!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The X Factor is back in 2019. And the show which always fills up our Saturday night schedule in the lead up to Christmas is bigger and better than ever. ITV has launched The X Factor: Celebrity!

Famous faces from all over the globe have come together for the competition, swapping their day jobs for a spot behind the microphone. TOWIE’s Megan McKenna, Vinnie Jones, Ricki Lake and more have graced the stage and will appear in the very first live shows.

As well as celebrities from the US and UK, there are famous faces from the rest of the world, too. V5 is a girl band on the show. The group of social media influencers had been together for seven days before they first performed together on the X Factor. So, let’s get to know the members of Celebrity X Factor group V5!

Meet the V5 members: Wendii Sarmiento

Wendii or Wendy Sarmiento is 18 years old and comes from Cuba. You can follow Wendii on Instagram @wendii where she has around 66,000 followers.

She appeared on Spanish reality show La Voz Kids in 2013 which shot her to fame as a singer.

By the looks of Wendii’s Instagram, she’s an incredible dancer and even released a song in 2017.

Alondra Martinez

Another member of V5 is Alondra Martinez.

The Celebrity X Factor star is doing well for herself on Instagram with around 83,000 followers, follow her too @itsalondramartinez.

Alondra often takes to Instagram to showcase her impressive vocals as well as some envy-inducing holiday snaps! She lists the Puerto Rican, Dominican Republic and US Outlying Islands flags in her Insta bio.

Laura Buitrago

Hailing from Colombia, Laura Buitrago has around 140,000 followers on Instagram (@laurambuitrago).

The singer features many videos of herself singing on the social media site including a cover of Lady Gaga’s Shallows with Javier Ramirez.

Laura has a song called Time on Spotify which you can listen to here.

V5 members X Factor: Natalie Valerin

Natalie has around 26,000 followers on Instagram and you can follow her, too @natalievalerin.

As well as singing, it looks like Natalie had done a fair bit of acting. She’s listed on IMDb as appearing in four different TV series including 9-1-1.

The Colombian singer clearly enjoys sharing her covers of songs on social media which include Mariah Carey’s My All and the Arctic Monkey’s Do I Wanna Know?.

Sofia Oliviera

Finally, Sofia Oliviera makes up the fifth member of V5.

The Brazilian singer rakes in the highest number of followers on Instagram with 2.3 million. You can also follow Sofia @sofia.

The 20-year-old won the Nickelodeon Brazil Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Music Youtuber in 2016 and has 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

