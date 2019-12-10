Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Just when we thought The X Factor was finished for 2019, Simon Cowell brings us another spin-off and this time he wants to make a band.

The X Factor: The Band kicked off from Monday, December 9th on ITV.

Episode 1 started at 9 pm and saw an array of individual singers hoping to make it into ‘the band’.

Male, female, soul singers and rockers auditioned, but only those selected by Simon, Nicole Scherzinger and the industry expert panel will make it through.

Let’s meet The X Factor: The Band auditionee Jed Thomas on Instagram…

Who is Jed?

Jed Thomas is a 16-year-old auditionee on The X Factor: The Band.

The soulful singer glided through his episode 1 audition with a surprisingly mature voice for his age.

When it came to his image, Jed rated himself as a ‘five’ and wrote that he’s a “work in progress”.

Instead of being nervous for his audition, Jed said that he was excited and mentioned that he normally just sings in his bedroom.

The X Factor: The Band – meet Jed on Insta

It looks like Jed’s Instagram is pretty new as he only has four posts with the oldest one dating back to 2018.

The music college student, who hails from Birmingham, can be found on Insta @officialjedt. Already he has over 2,200 followers.

Jed sang Childish Gambino’s Redbone and blew the judges away during his audition. He can be seen on Insta singing Beyonce’s Runnin’ and more.

What did viewers make of Jed Thomas?

By the looks of Twitter, viewers of The X Factor: The Band were massively impressed by Jed.

One Twitter user wrote: “Jed on X Factor The Band is phenomenal.”

Another said: “Yaaasss Jed! He’s the only one that has actually deserved that damn stamp…but he’s gonna be wasted in a band.”

Jed is amazing 😍 Cant believe hes only 16! So talented ❤ #XFactorTheBand — RyanHTAFC 💙 (@RyanHTAFC21) December 9, 2019

