The X Factor is back in 2019 with not one but two new series!

Slightly different from the fifteen seasons that have come before, two spin-offs, The X Factor: Celebrity and The X Factor: The Band both launched on ITV in late 2019.

Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and a whole bunch of industry experts are on the hunt for the perfect girl or boy band. One Direction, Fifth Harmony and Little Mix all came from The X Factor and now its time to find the next big band.

So, let’s get to know The X Factor: The Band’s Kelli Marie a little more…

X Factor The Band: Who is Kelli Marie?

Kelli Marie Willis is a contestant on The X Factor: The Band in 2019.

The 17-year-old singer, who hails from Coventry, impressed the judges with her very first audition in episode 1.

Kelli performed an original song, ‘Hasta La Vista‘, which gained her brownie points from the word go.

Meet Kelli Marie on Instagram

Singer and songwriter Kelli is on Instagram as @kellimariemusic.

She has 12,000 followers in December 2019 and already has songs on iTunes and Spotify.

Kelli’s songs ‘Look at Me‘ and ‘Rewind‘ feature on her Instagram and can be found via music streaming services.

By the looks of Kelli’s Instagram page, she often supports other music acts on their tours and has even recorded music videos for her songs.

Did Kelli make The Band?

Yes! Kelli Marie is one-sixth of The X Factor’s girl band.

The rest of the girls that made the cut include Jess Folley, 16, Luena Martinez, 20, Seorsia Leagh Jack, 18, Virginia Hampson, 17, and Halle Williams, 19.

Unfortunately, The Lewis sisters, Tallia Storm, Blessing-Nicole Yanda and Rosie Bragg didn’t make it into the band.

