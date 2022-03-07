These Bachelor stars will be appearing on Celebrity Family Feud 2022













Celebrity Family Feud will be returning to our screens in 2022, featuring some extra familiar Reality TV faces…

The hit ABC show is a spinoff show for Family Feud, which involves celebrity families/couples competing against each other to win the prize money for their selected charities. They will have to take part in a series of games such as Questions, Face-Off and Fast Money.

The celebrities featured on the show never disappoint, and this year’s contestants are no stranger to ABC. Multiple Bachelor Nation stars have teased their appearance on Celebrity Family Feud 2022, let’s take a closer look…

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya

Michelle Young was the star of season 18 of The Bachelorette, where she gave her final rose to Nayte Olukoya. It was love at first sight for the couple, as during their proposal Nayte told Michelle: “The very first night I met you, I knew right then and there that we had a connection that I wanted to hold onto”.

In 2022, the pair are now engaged and love up as ever, ready for their appearance on Celebrity Family Feud. Both Michelle and Nayte announced the news on Instagram. He captioned his post saying:

“‘Celebrity’ is kind of pushing it for myself 😅 but boy oh boy, what a day, and what an experience! Thank you to all who set this up!”

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt

Joe and Serena are another Bachelor Nation couple featuring on Celebrity Family Feud 2022.

The pair featured on season seven of Bachelor in Paradise and were one of the only couples to leave engaged. Serena was straight to the beach in 2021 from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, as she knew exactly what she was looking for, and she found it in Joe.

Although Serena hasn’t announced the news yet, Joe teased it to followers, captioning his photo “just played family feud”

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin

Kenny and Mari also left engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season seven. Although their journey has been full of ups and downs, the pair have realised that they are perfect for each other.

Kenny announced his appearance on Celebrity Family Feud on Instagram, saying: “We asked 100 people. What stupid thing do you do when you’re drunk?”.

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin

For Becca, it was her third time lucky as she found love from her third appearance on reality television. Becca returned for the third time to Bachelor in Paradise season seven, where viewers saw her rocky relationship with Thomas.

Although they broke up at the end of the series, they decided to continue their relationship off-camera, and have confirmed that they have picked up where they left off.

Mike Johnson and Rodney Mathews

Also featured in this year’s series are Bachelor Nation stars Mike Johnson and Rodney Mathews.

Mike Johnson is best known for featuring on season 15 of The Bachelorette and season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. Rodney Mathews is known for appearing on season 18 of The Bachelorette, where he was eliminated by Michelle Young during week 7.

Mike has shared a few highlight photos of all the Bachelor cast on set for Celebrity Family Feud.

