This is why True Love or True Lies' Parisa is so recognisable: X Factor to solo career!

MTV’s hit show jam-packed with drama and suspense, True Love or True Lies, is back in 2019 for a second series.

The show is now hosted by not one but two members of the Dyer family. Danny Dyer is on voiceover while his daughter, Dani, is presenting the show replacing last year’s host, Maya Jama.

The contestants entered the Malta mansion during episode 1 of the show on October 21st.

As it turns out, we’ve seen some of the cast before including Parisa. It’s no wonder she’s so familiar looking – she’s had reality TV success prior to True Love or True Lies!

So, let’s get to know Parisa Tarjomani a little more, what other shows has she appeared on?

Who is Parisa Tarjomani?

Parisa Tarjomani, 25, is a musician and reality TV star. She hails from Kent, England and has a sister named Zahra.

You can follow the True Love or True Lies contestant on Instagram @parisatarj where she has 112,000 followers. Parisa has a further 17,400 followers on Twitter (@parisa).

You can also follow her partner on the show, Poppy, @poppymoran1998.

The X Factor: Parisa

In 2014 Parisa appeared on The X Factor series 11 as one-quarter of band Only the Young.

The group went through to week 7 of the live shows, however, they finished in seventh place and it was Ben Haenow who won the series.

The group looked to have high hopes after being voted off the show. Louis Walsh said all they needed was a record deal. And they announced their first show outside of the X Factor on December 28th 2014.

However, the group had to pull out of the event following the death of Parisa’s mother on December 21st 2014. Only the Young disbanded in November 2015.

True Love or True Lies: Poppy and Parisa

In 2019, Parisa appears on MTV’s True Love or True Lies alongside her girlfriend, Poppy.

And although it seemed that Parisa’s music days were behind her in 2015, it does look like she’s still making music, releasing songs “Tell Me You Love Me” and “Stupid” in 2018.

Have a listen to Parisa’s solo songs on Spotify here.

